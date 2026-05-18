Labbit Introduces Validation Assistant as the Latest Addition to Its Change Management Lifecycle for Regulated Laboratories

New capability automates test planning, execution, and audit-ready documentation for system updates in regulated laboratories.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Labbit, a leader in laboratory informatics, is pleased to announce its next iteration of AI-powered productivity tools: the groundbreaking Validation Assistant. Building on the Configuration Assistant, unveiled in 2025, the new feature further enhances Labbit's change enablement capabilities, removing manual validation friction that has traditionally been a barrier to laboratory innovation.

In regulated laboratories, configuration updates can require extensive manual revalidation activities, including test planning, script development, execution, and documentation before changes can be deployed into production.

The Validation Assistant streamlines this time-consuming aspect of system revalidation by automating the process of qualifying system configuration changes. When a new Labbit configuration is created, the Assistant intelligently identifies what changes were made, generates the associated test plan, scenarios, and scripts from the configuration version, executes the qualification run, and assembles the resulting documentation package. The package includes the configuration specification, test plan, execution log, and summary report, and can be incorporated into broader validation documentation to support traceability and reduce manual documentation effort.

The capability will help laboratories manage system changes more efficiently without sacrificing control or system validation status.

Peter Smith, CEO of Labbit, says of this latest AI-driven capability:

"Validating a configured piece of software in a regulated lab can be as much work as configuration itself – sometimes even more. Labs have spent years managing configuration risk by limiting change, because every update can create a significant documentation and requalification burden. With the Validation Assistant, we're applying AI to a very specific operational problem: generating and executing validation assets directly from the system configuration itself. In a market where there's a lot of broad discussion around AI, we think this is a good example of practical AI that addresses a real bottleneck in laboratory operations."

Labbit will be showcasing the Validation Assistant at booth 518 during the Bio-IT World Conference & Expo, taking place May 19–21 in Boston. Attendees can see live demonstrations of how the capability supports qualification of configuration changes and automated validation documentation workflows.

About Labbit

Labbit is a modern LIMS platform built for regulated laboratories running complex workflows in molecular diagnostics, cell and gene therapy, and quality control manufacturing. Founded as Semaphore Solutions and recently rebranded as Labbit, the company has staff across North America drawing on decades of hands-on laboratory informatics experience to deliver a platform purpose-built for the way modern labs actually operate. Learn more at labbit.com.

SOURCE Labbit