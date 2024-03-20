Labcorp Launches pTau217 Blood Biomarker Test to Accelerate Path to Diagnosis of Alzheimer's Disease and Support Clinical Trials

Addition of pTau217 test further expands the company's leadership in testing options for Alzheimer's disease to improve patient care

BURLINGTON, N.C., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, announced today the launch and immediate availability of its test to identify the presence or absence of phosphorylated tau 217 (pTau217), a pivotal blood biomarker designed to aid in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease and the subsequent monitoring of patients undergoing treatment with new Alzheimer's disease therapies. Labcorp's pTau217 test can be ordered by physicians and used in clinical trials and research by global biopharmaceutical partners.

Alzheimer's disease, the most prevalent form of dementia, poses a significant health challenge globally. An estimated 6.7 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer's disease, a figure projected to more than double to 13.8 million individuals by 2060. The pTau217 marker has been used in Alzheimer's drug trials to monitor patients on anti-amyloid therapy.

Labcorp's introduction of pTau217 as a standalone test marks a significant advancement in the company's Alzheimer's testing portfolio, complementing its existing array of blood-based biomarker testing, including:

Beta amyloid 42/40 ratio, which provides an indication of amyloid pathology for Alzheimer's disease and is available nationwide for clinicians and available in Europe as a CE-marked assay.

as a CE-marked assay. Neurofilament light chain (NfL), which provides an indication of disease severity by measuring current levels of neurodegeneration.

ATN Profile, which combines three blood biomarkers – beta amyloid 42/40, NfL and pTau181. The ATN Profile provides physicians with an accessible and interpretable blood test to assess pathologies associated with Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative conditions, which can help accelerate the path to diagnosis and intervention.

"The introduction of pTau217 represents a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to advancing testing capabilities across the spectrum of Alzheimer's disease," said Dr. Brian Caveney, Labcorp's Chief Medical and Scientific Officer. "By expanding our suite of blood-based biomarker tests, we are empowering clinicians and pharma with more tools for clinical trials and for the detection and monitoring of Alzheimer's to improve patient care."

For more information about the pTau217 biomarker and the use of Labcorp's new test in patient care, visit http://www.labcorp.com/alzheimers.

For biopharma laboratory services inquiries, please visit https://www.labcorp.com/neurology/neurodegenerative-diseases/pharmaceutical-partners.

About Labcorp

Labcorp (NYSE: LH) is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services that helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. We provide insights and advance science to improve health and improve lives through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities. The company's more than 67,000 employees serve clients in over 100 countries, worked on over 84% of the new drugs approved by the FDA in 2023 and performed more than 600 million tests for patients around the world. Learn more about us at www.labcorp.com.

