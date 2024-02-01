Labcorp Named One of the World's Most Admired Companies™ by FORTUNE® Magazine

Labcorp

01 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

BURLINGTON, N.C., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, has once again been named to FORTUNE® magazine's list of the World's Most Admired Companies™, a recognition of the most respected and reputable companies globally.

"Labcorp is honored to be included on this year's FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies list," said Adam Schechter, chairman and CEO of Labcorp. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of Labcorp employees who work tirelessly to help address some of the world's most important health challenges and support our mission to improve health and improve lives."

The annual survey designated Labcorp as one of only five companies to attain Most Admired status in the "Health Care: Pharmacy and Other Services" industry. The company scored high marks in long-term investment, global competitiveness and social responsibility.

The Most Admired Companies™ survey is conducted annually by FORTUNE and Korn Ferry, a global organizational consulting firm. Top executives, directors and financial analysts are asked to identify the companies with the strongest reputations across nine criteria, including quality of management, social responsibility and investment value.

To view the full Fortune 2024 World's Most Admired Companies list, visit https://fortune.com/ranking/worlds-most-admired-companies/2024.

About Labcorp
Labcorp (NYSE: LH) is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services that helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. We provide insights and advance science to improve health and improve lives through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities. The company's more than 60,000 employees serve clients in over 100 countries, worked on over 80% of the new drugs approved by the FDA in 2022 and performed more than 600 million tests for patients around the world. Learn more about us at www.labcorp.com.

SOURCE Labcorp

