Labcorp to Present Diverse Portfolio of Precision Oncology Research at the Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research

Researchers to present on topics ranging from molecular residual disease and immunotherapy to whole-genome sequencing

BURLINGTON, N.C., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, will present abstracts in the areas of immunology, cellular biology, genomics and liquid biopsy at the Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research® (AACR®) in San Diego (April 5-10, 2024).

The depth and breadth of Labcorp's oncology research solidifies the company's commitment to delivering guideline-based, biomarker-driven testing solutions, strengthening existing evidence of clinical utility and supporting the pharmaceutical industry from discovery to companion diagnostics development through commercialization to facilitate patient access to novel targeted therapies.

"Labcorp is advancing cancer care through our pioneering research in precision oncology and our global collaborations with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and clinical research partners. Our robust presence at this year's AACR Annual Meeting is a testament to our dedication to leading with science, showcasing our commitment to innovation, and highlighting our role in shaping the future of personalized medicine," said Shakti Ramkissoon, M.D., Ph.D., vice president, medical lead for oncology at Labcorp. "Our research initiatives are focused on transforming the diagnostic landscape, enhancing patient care, and fueling a new era of targeted, effective treatments that will improve health and improve lives."

Of the 21 abstracts to be presented at the AACR Meeting, 13 were internal studies by Labcorp researchers and eight were conducted in collaboration with research partners from premiere academic institutions and medical centers.

Spotlight Theater

Title: Biomarker solutions for all: Innovative solid tumor MRD detection and immune profiling solutions for advanced drug development

Date: Tuesday, April 9

Time: 10:00 a.m. PT

Location: Spotlight Theater A

Oral Presentation s

Abstract #6559: Clinical validity of post-surgery circulating tumor DNA testing in stage III colon cancer patients treated with adjuvant chemotherapy: The PROVENC3 study

Date: Tuesday, April 9

Time: 3:10 p.m. - 3:25 p.m. PT

Location: Ballroom 6 CF - Upper Level - Convention Center

Poster Presentations

Track: Immunology

Session: Biomarkers, Immune Monitoring and Immune Assays

Abstract #83: NK cell ADCC assays: Leveraging flow cytometry and reporter cell lines for enhanced biological relevance and throughput

Date: Sunday, April 7

Time: 1:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. PT

Section: 3

Track: Molecular/Cellular Biology and Genetics

Session: Cellular Stress Responses 1

Abstract #379: Landscape of HIF-1α expression across 24,186 solid tumors using comprehensive immune profiling

Date: Sunday, April 7

Time: 1:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. PT

Section: 16

Track: Clinical Research

Session: Circulating Nucleic Acids 1

Abstract #970: Liquid biopsy-informed precision oncology clinical trial to evaluate the utility of ctDNA comprehensive genomic profiling

Date: Sunday, April 7

Time: 1:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. PT

Section: 40

Track: Clinical Research

Session: Predictive Biomarkers 1

Abstract #2496: Molecular characterization of stage III colon cancer patients with recurrence after adjuvant chemotherapy

Date: Monday, April 8

Time: 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. PT

Section: 43

Track: Clinical Research

Session: Biomarkers in Clinical Trials

Abstract #3629 : Prevalence of claudin18.2 expression in gastric/gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma among patients in TranStar101 and TranStar102 clinical trials

Date: Monday, April 8

Time: 1:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. PT

Section: 40

Track: Clinical Research

Session: Biomarkers in Clinical Trials

Abstract #3652: Spatial transcriptomic study of the tumor microenvironment in HNSCC

Date: Monday, April 8

Time: 1:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. PT

Section: 40

Track: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session: Molecular Classification of Tumors for Diagnostics, Prognostics, and Therapeutic Outcomes

Abstract #4628: Validation of an Automated, Scalable Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Assay for Hematologic Malignancies

Date: Tuesday, April 9

Time: 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. PT

Section: 26

Track: Clinical Research

Session: Circulating Nucleic Acids 4

Abstract #5020: Pre-analytical characterization of cell-free DNA to enable liquid biopsy for solid tumors

Date: Tuesday, April 9

Time: 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. PT

Section: 40

Track: Clinical Research

Session: Circulating Nucleic Acids 4

Abstract #5022: MEDOCC-CrEATE trial: Feasibility of measuring circulating tumor DNA after surgery to guide adjuvant chemotherapy in stage II colon cancer patients

Date: Tuesday, April 9

Time: 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. PT

Section: 40

Track: Clinical Research

Session: Circulating Nucleic Acids 4

Abstract #5017: Analytical performance of contrived samples for validation of liquid biopsy assays

Date: Tuesday, April 9

Time: 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. PT

Section: 40

Track: Tumor Biology

Session: Models to Study Immune Cells in the Tumor Microenvironment

Abstract #4204: Subcutaneous vs. orthotopic tumor models: a comparative assessment

Date: Tuesday, April 9

Time: 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. PT

Section: 10

Track: Tumor Biology

Session: Tumor Evolution Models and Technologies

Abstract #4305: Analysis of tumor heterogeneity in syngeneic models; CT26.WT colon carcinoma and 4T1-Luc2-1A4 breast carcinoma in female BALV/cAnNHsd mice

Date: Tuesday, April 9

Time: 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. PT

Section: 13

Track: Immunology

Session: Adoptive Cell Therapies 3: CAR-T Cells

Abstract #4002: Investigating CAR-T cell efficacy and activation in the disseminated NALM6-luc human B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia model

Date: Tuesday, April 9

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT

Section: 2

Track: Clinical Research

Session: Predictive Biomarkers 6

Abstract #6443: Enhanced detection of ctDNA molecular response for immunotherapy treated non-small cell lung cancer through analyses of cell-free and matched white blood cell DNA

Date: Tuesday, April 9

Time: 1:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. PT

Section: 44

Track: Clinical Research

Session: Adoptive Cellular Therapy 2

Abstract #6334: Metabolic reprogramming enhances expansion and potency of CAR T cells

Date: Tuesday, April 9

Time: 1:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. PT

Section: 40

Track: Tumor Biology

Session: Spatial Resolution of the Tumor Microenvironment

Abstract #5493: Digital spatial profiling of MC38 colon carcinoma following checkpoint inhibition

Date: Tuesday, April 9

Time: 1:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. PT

Section: 10

Track: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session: Novel Therapeutics and Preclinical Models

Abstract #6005: Generation of new oncology cell models through long-term acclimation under hypoxic and hyperbaric culture conditions

Date: Tuesday, April 9

Time: 1:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. PT

Section: 28

Track: Clinical Research

Session: Predictive Biomarkers 5

Abstract #6393: The predictive role of TNF-related genes in patients receiving immune checkpoint inhibitors

Date: Tuesday, April 9

Time: 1:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. PT

Section: 43

Track: Prevention/Early Detection/Interception, Population Sciences

Session: Biomarker-Based Screening

Abstract #6079: Comparison of FIT and ctDNA tests for detection of individuals with colorectal cancer in population-based screening

Date: Tuesday, April 9

Time: 1:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. PT

Section: 31

Track: Clinical Research; Molecular/Cellular Biology and Genetics

Session: Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Therapy

Abstract #7526: Landscape of TIGIT and PD-L1 co-expression in solid tumors

Date: Wednesday, April 10

Time: 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. PT

Section: 42

About Labcorp

Labcorp (NYSE: LH) is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services that helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. We provide insights and advance science to improve health and improve lives through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities. The company's more than 67,000 employees serve clients in approximately 100 countries, provided support for 84% of the new drugs and therapeutic products approved in 2023 by the FDA, and performed more than 600 million tests for patients around the world. Learn more about us at www.labcorp.com.

SOURCE Labcorp