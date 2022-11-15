Label-free Detection (LFD) Market to grow by USD 362.6 Mn; Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to exhibit significant demand - Technavio

Nov 15, 2022, 15:45 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Label-free Detection (LFD) Market by End-user, Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 362.6 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.79% during the forecast period. The report provides an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. The rise in drug discovery programs will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- Label-Free Detection (LFD) Market Size
- Label-Free Detection (LFD) Market Trends
- Label-Free Detection (LFD) Market Industry Analysis
- End-user
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
- Academic And Research Institutes
Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are the prime end-users in the market. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies develop drug molecules for a wide array of therapeutic applications. The pharmacology study of the drug molecules is an integral part of the drug discovery process, and it is performed to understand the molecular mechanism of action of the drug molecules in the biological fluids. LFD technique is widely used by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to analyze and determine the drug action during the drug discovery process, prior to the manufacturing of drugs. Thus, increasing drug discoveries will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
- Product
- Biochemical Assays
- Cell-based Assays
By product, the market will observe the maximum growth in the biochemical assay segment during the forecast period. Biochemical assays are one of the conventional methods used for LFD. The adoption rate of biochemical assays is high due to their cost-effectiveness, high competition, and higher efficacy. In addition, there has been continuous development in the field of oncology. Thus, the growing R&D in oncology will drive the growth of the biochemical assays segment.
The global LFD market is competitive and is dominated by the presence of major vendors that mainly focus on R&D activities for developing advanced and high-quality products. Prominent vendors are trying to establish a strong customer base by marketing and distributing their products globally to remain competitive and garner significant market revenue. They mainly compete in terms of quality and reliability. The market in focus witnesses high competition due to the presence of various global and regional vendors. Technavio identifies the following as the key vendors in the market.
- Agilent Technologies Inc.: The company offers a label-free detection system namely Seahorse XF Analyzers.
- Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.: The company offers a label-free detection system namely ProteOn XPR36 protein interaction array system.
- Corning Inc.: The company offers a label-free detection system namely Corning Epic Label Free detection system.
- Danaher Corp.: The company offers a label-free detection system through its subsidiary Cytiva Life Science.
- HORIBA Ltd.: The company offers a label-free detection system namely Biacore 8K.
- Affinite Instruments:
- AMETEK Inc.
- Attana AB
- BioNavis Ltd.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist label-free detection (LFD) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the label-free detection (LFD) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the label-free detection (LFD) market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of label-free detection (LFD) market vendors
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
