Labor & Employment Attorney and Practice Leader Named Deputy Managing Partner

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Labor & employment attorney Lester Aron has joined Scarinci Hollenbeck as Deputy Managing Partner. Mr. Aron has practiced law for over thirty years, founded and managed his own law firm, and has served as general legal counsel to a variety of institutions throughout his career. In his new role, Mr. Aron will focus on the firm's practice management and business development.

"Scarinci Hollenbeck has long been a great place to practice law," stated Mr. Aron. "I look forward to engaging the many talented lawyers and significant clients at the firm. I believe we are poised to expand the firm's reputation and success in new and exciting ways and I am excited to be a part of that journey," he continued.

As Deputy Managing Partner, Mr. Aron draws on his extensive background in law and leadership. He co-founded his own boutique law firm, formerly known as Aron, Salsberg & Rosen where over the course of the next 10 years, he developed a large client base and earned the Martindale-Hubbell AV rating. He later negotiated the firm's acquisition by Sills, Cummis, & Gross, where he served as partner and co-chaired the firm's education and labor & employment practice groups for twenty years. Mr. Aron has also advised and served as legal counsel for a variety of institutions, including Rutgers, UMDNJ, University Hospital, and the Office of the Governor for the State of New Jersey.

"The legal industry has experienced considerable change since the pandemic began in 2020. Clients are crying out for lower prices and young lawyers are demanding more say and a greater role in originating business," stated Donald Scarinci, Founding Partner of the firm. "Les Aron has the skillset we need to help me manage and navigate competing demands within and outside of the firm. His experience and perspective on law firms is an asset as we grow Scarinci Hollenbeck to meet the needs of the future."

Mr. Aron will be based out of the firm's Little Falls, NJ office located in the Overlook Corporate Center .

