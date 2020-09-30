Labor & Employment Lawyer Sadina Montani Joins Crowell & Moring

For more than a decade, Montani has advised government contractors, non-profits, and public and private employers on compliance with federal and state employment laws, including the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA).

Montani conducts and guides clients through challenging and sensitive internal investigations, and has particular depth investigating and managing allegations of sexual harassment. In addition, she has developed an expanding practice around wage and hour matters and has counseled diverse employers on immediate and longer-term issues related to the impact of COVID-19.

"Sadina's labor and employment practice, bar and community leadership positions and client service commitment align well with our firm and the needs of our clients," said Philip T. Inglima, chair of Crowell & Moring. "Her experience providing strategic counsel to employers on the unique and often complex legal issues presented by the COVID-19 pandemic is a great example of the value she offers."

Montani has taken a leading role in promoting gender equality as president of the Women's Bar Association of the District of Columbia, one of the largest and oldest women's bar associations in the nation. She also serves as president of the Board of Directors for the Greater D.C. Diaper Bank and has served as pro bono counsel for a number of non-profit organizations that focus on education, the environment, and various social services. In 2019, she was awarded the Tom Nees Award for Exceptional Service by Community of Hope, a non-profit organization pursuing a mission to aid low-income families, in recognition of her long-standing impact on the organization. In addition, Montani was recently recognized by the D.C. Bar for her commitment to pro bono work.

"Sadina's experience advising employers across a broad spectrum of compliance, risk mitigation, litigation and investigations matters complements and deepens our labor and employment bench," said Kris D. Meade, chair of Crowell & Moring's Labor & Employment Group. "In addition, her significant wage and hour practice, as well as her background advising government contractors on issues unique to their business, make her a great strategic fit."

Montani earned her bachelor's degree from Western Michigan University and her master's and law degrees from The George Washington University. She is an author and frequent speaker on a variety of employment topics, most notably on the impact of the #MeToo movement.

"Crowell & Moring offers an ideal platform because of the strength of the firm's labor and employment practice, its sterling reputation for client service, and well-established reputation as a leading government contracts firm," Montani said. "At a time when clients are navigating so many challenging and – in some cases, evolving – issues, I am pleased to have the opportunity to collaborate with my new colleagues to provide practical solutions and strategies."

