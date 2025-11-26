Labor & Employment Lawyers, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Accriva Diagnostics, Inc., for Alleged Failure to Reimburse Employees

Accriva Diagnostics, Inc. allegedly failed to pay employees for overtime wages due to missed meals and rest periods. Additionally, Defendant failed to reimburse employees for personal business expenses, as required to execute the job duties.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Diego employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP , filed a class action complaint alleging that Accriva Diagnostics, Inc. violated the California Labor Code. The Accriva Diagnostics, Inc. class action lawsuit, Case No. 25CU058808C, is currently pending in the San Diego County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here .

According to the lawsuit filed, Accriva Diagnostics, Inc. allegedly failed to provide employees with legally required meal and rest breaks . Specifically, Defendant would from time to time interrupt employees with work assignments while they were clocked out for their legally required meal breaks. As a result, Defendant allegedly paid less than they would have been paid had they been paid for actual recorded time. When the hours shown on the wage statements were added up, they did not equal the actual total hours worked during the pay period in violation of Cal. Lab. Code 226(a)(2).

The Complaint further alleges that Accriva Diagnostics, Inc. required Employees to use their personnel cellular phones without reimbursing expense. California Labor Code Section 2808 expressly states that "an employer shall indemnify his or her employee for all necessary expenditures or losses incurred by the employee in direct consequence of the discharge of his or her duties…" Employees incurred expenses related to use of their personal cellular phones.

For more information about the class action lawsuit against Accriva Diagnostics, Inc., call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.

