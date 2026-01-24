Labor & Employment Lawyers, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Component Control.Com, Inc., for Alleged Discrimination Against Employees

Component Control.Com, Inc. allegedly failed to grant employee's request for reasonable accommodation due to various health disabilities.

**THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT**

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Diego employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Component Control.Com, Inc. violated the California Labor Code. The Component Control.Com, Inc. class action lawsuit, Case No. 25CU064345C, is currently pending in the San Diego County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here .

The Law Office of Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP Speed Speed

According to the lawsuit filed, Component Control.Com, Inc. allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods , (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse for required expenses, (f) failed to pay sick wages, and (g) failed to provide reasonable accommodations, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections 201-203, 226, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.

The lawsuit further discusses Plaintiff's medical disability accommodation request. Plaintiff submitted a medical disability accommodation request for a doctor approved schedule change that allowed her to intermittently work from home, which was initially granted. However, that changed after Plaintiff's manager left the company. Defendant then allegedly denied Plaintiff's good faith request for medical accommodation and only granted the accommodation in part, which resulted in various other difficulties for Plaintiff. Defendant's conduct, as alleged, violated FEHA, Government Code Section 12900, et seq., and Defendant committed unlawful employment practices.

For more information about the class action lawsuit against Component Control.Com, Inc., call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago that dedicates its practice to helping employees, investors and consumers fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. If you need help in collecting unpaid overtime wages, unpaid commissions, being wrongfully terminated from work, and other employment law claims, contact one of their attorneys today.

**THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT**

Media Contact

Nicholas De Blouw

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP

(800) 568-8020

[email protected]

https://www.bamlawca.com/

SOURCE Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP