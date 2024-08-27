Upgrade Your Cleaning Routine with Tineco's Top Products, Now at Unbeatable Prices—Exclusively on Tineco's Online Store

SEATTLE, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Labor Day is a time to honor the dedication and hard work that make our communities thrive. As we all take a well-deserved break this holiday, Tineco is offering exclusive discounts on our most popular floor cleaners only on Tineco online store from August 28th to September 4th. Now is the perfect time to elevate your cleaning routine with state-of-the-art technology designed to save time and effort.

Labor Day Savings: Tineco’s Best-Selling Floor Cleaners Now at Discounted Prices

Featured Products:

FLOOR ONE S5

Effortlessly tackle wet and dry messes with the Floor One S5, a cordless powerhouse that leaves your floors dry and spotless in minutes. Perfect for busy households, its exclusive roller is designed to clean thoroughly along baseboards and tight corners. The expanded dual-tank system ensures up to 35 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning with a constant supply of clean water, giving you more time to enjoy the holiday with loved ones.

Labor Day Sale: $499.99 $299.99 (40% off)

FLOOR ONE S7 PRO

Upgrade your home cleaning experience with the Floor One S7 Pro, featuring advanced technology like the SmoothPower self-propulsion system and dual-edge cleaning roller. This model glides effortlessly across your floors, making whole-home cleaning a breeze. With a 40-minute runtime and a self-cleaning system that deep-cleans the brush roller and tube, followed by centrifugal drying, you can maintain a spotless home without missing out on any Labor Day celebrations.

Labor Day Sale: $799.00 $529.00 (34% off)

FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7

The FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7 offers a versatile solution for homes that need quick and efficient cleaning. Combining the power of a wet and dry vacuum with the convenience of a cordless design, it's perfect for all floor types. The SWITCH Pro motor allows seamless transitions between modes, while the FlashDry system ensures rapid drying and disinfection. With an innovative Pouch Cell battery offering a longer lifespan, the SWITCH S7 is the ideal choice for American homes looking to maximize downtime and enjoy the holiday.

Labor Day Sale: $899.00 $599.99 (33% off)

PURE ONE S11

Lighten your cleaning load with the PURE ONE S11, a cordless stick vacuum that's as versatile as it is powerful. Delivering ultra-quiet, strong suction—up to 130W in Max mode—this vacuum is five times more powerful than ordinary DC motor vacuums. Whether you're tackling carpets or hard floors, the PURE ONE S11 is up to the task. With up to 40 minutes of runtime and a detachable design for an extra battery pack, it's perfect for keeping your home ready for Labor Day festivities.

Labor Day Sale: $349.99 $209.00 (40% off)

Limited-Time Labor Day Discounts:

Take advantage of these incredible discounts on Tineco's top products during our Labor Day sale from August 28th to September 4th. These exclusive deals are only available on the Tineco online store—don't miss your chance to upgrade your cleaning routine with cutting-edge technology at unbeatable prices.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

For more information, visit us.tineco.com .

