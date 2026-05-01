Labor Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Cubic Transportation Systems, Inc., in PAGA-Only Action, Alleging California Labor Code Violations

Cubic Transportation Systems, Inc. allegedly failed to provide employees with all legally required meal and rest periods. This resulted in employees working off the clock and not receiving full wages.

The Law Office of Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP Speed Speed

CONTRA COSTA, Calif., May 1, 2026 The San Francisco labor and employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a lawsuit against Cubic Transportation Systems, Inc., alleging the company violated Labor Code § 2699, et seq. seeking penalties for DEFENDANT's alleged violation of California Labor Code §§ 201, 202, 203, 204, 210, 226(a), 226.7, 246, 510, 512, 558(a)(1)(2), 1194, 1197, 1197.1, and 1198. The lawsuit against Cubic Transportation Systems, Inc. is currently pending in the Contra Costa County Superior Court, Case No. C26-00618. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.

According to the lawsuit filed, Cubic Transportation Systems, Inc. failed to provide employees with legally required meal and rest breaks. Employees were allegedly required from time to time to work in excess of four (4) hours without being provided ten (10) minute rest periods. This allegedly resulted in employees' forfeited time worked by working without their time being accurately recorded by Defendant. The applicable California Wage Order requires employers to provide employees with off-duty rest periods, which the California Supreme Court defined as time during which an employee is relieved from all work related duties and free from employer control.

PAGA is a mechanism by which the State of California itself can enforce state labor laws through the employee suing under the PAGA who does so as the proxy or agent of the state's labor law enforcement agencies. An action to recover civil penalties under PAGA is fundamentally a law enforcement action designed to protect the public and not to benefit private parties. The purpose of PAGA is not to recover damages or restitution, but to create a means of "deputizing" citizens as private attorneys general to enforce the Labor Code.

For more information about the class action lawsuit against Cubic Transportation Systems, Inc., call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago that dedicates its practice to helping employees, investors and consumers fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. If you need help in collecting unpaid overtime wages, unpaid commissions, being wrongfully terminated from work, and other employment law claims, contact one of their attorneys today.

**THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT**

Media Contact

Nicholas De Blouw

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP

(800) 568-8020

[email protected]

https://www.bamlawca.com/

SOURCE Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP