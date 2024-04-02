Laboratorio Barnafi-Krause is Live on SOPHiA DDM™

The Chile-based Laboratory is using SOPHiA GENETICS' platform to advance its research capabilities with blood disorders

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company and a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced that Laboratorio Barnafi-Krause is live on the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform. Laboratorio Barnafi-Krause, located in Chile, has implemented SOPHiA GENETICS' technology to help elevate its testing and analysis of blood cancers and diseases, including Leukemia.

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) is a complex and critical condition, that accounts for 25–30 percent of all the leukemia in Western Countries, with over 100,000 incidence cases and over 40,000 death cases globally reported in 2019.1 With the implementation of SOPHiA GENETICS' technology, Laboratorio Barnafi-Krause is the exclusive laboratory in Chile equipped to conduct next-generation sequencing (NGS) for CLL.

"We take great pride in being at the forefront of genomic innovation and collaborating with SOPHiA GENETICS to drive progress in the diagnosis of leukemia helps us do just that," said Esteban Barnafi, Production Manager, and Technical Director of Laboratorio Barnafi-Krause. "As the sole laboratory in Chile with access to these specialized panels, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering cutting-edge healthcare solutions to our community, and ultimately aim to reshape the landscape of genomic medicine and improve outcomes for patients in the battle against leukemia."

This new capability, made possible by SOPHiA GENETICS and its advanced, AI-powered solution, underscores the collaborative initiatives aimed at refining diagnostic approaches and treatment strategies for leukemia patients in Chile. With the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, Laboratorio Barnafi-Krause will offer tailored NGS-based workflows that enable accurate and sensitive characterization of the complex mutational landscape associated with blood disorders. SOPHiA DDM™ provides high-quality, reproducible data and streamlined insights on up-to-date gene panels in a matter of days, helping to expedite and advance research and support clinicians in making data-driven recommendations for patients.

"The adoption of our technology from Laboratorio Barnafi-Krause demonstrates its ongoing commitment to progress the use of data-driven medicine throughout Chile and Latin America," said Ricardo Mendonca Filho, PhD., Managing Director, LAPAC, SOPHiA GENETICS. "The impact of this collaboration transcends geographical boundaries and will not only contribute to the overall healthcare in Chile, but also foster additional global collective intelligence on blood disorders."

Through the use of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, Laboratorio Barnafi-Krause will move forward in its work to reshape the landscape of genomic medicine in Chile and improve outcomes for patients in the battle against leukemia.

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a software company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-native platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by a broad network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers.

