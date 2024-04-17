SOPHiA GENETICS Announces Unilabs is using its AI Technology to Detect Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD)

European-based Unilabs has deployed the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform across its network in Switzerland to support cancer diagnostics and treatment

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company and a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced that Unilabs, one of the largest diagnostic providers in Europe, and the only provider to offer laboratory, imaging and pathology specialties within one group, is live on the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform. Unilabs will use SOPHiA GENETICS' technology to test for HRD-status in solid tumors and provide expedited analysis across its network in Switzerland.

Founded in 1987 in Switzerland, Unilabs conducts more than 221 million tests annually across its laboratories, imaging centers, and collection centers. A leader in diagnostics, Unilabs continues to grow and expand its business to offer cutting-edge diagnostic services enabled by leading technologies and platforms, such as the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform. The implementation of SOPHiA GENETICS' technology across Switzerland will support the company's ability to offer leading testing and analysis to its customer-base and help further the use of precision medicine.

"SOPHiA GENETICS' AI-based technology is at the forefront of where precision medicine is going – blending science and technology to deliver the best possible outcomes for patients. The addition of the SOPHiA GENETICS Platform to our suite of offerings will support our effort to deliver the fastest and most accurate diagnostics to our patients," said Mattia Schmid, PhD., FAMH, Scientific Manager, Unilabs.

HRD is caused by a cell's impaired ability to repair DNA double-stranded breaks through the homologous recombination repair (HRR) pathway and is the most prevalent alteration in ovarian cancer1 with approximately half of all newly diagnosed patients having HRD-positive tumors2.

HRD in a tumor is an important predictor of tumor response to certain treatment options, however, to detect HRD, researchers often use next-generation sequencing (NGS), which can produce a complex data set that is time-intensive and costly to analyze. The SOPHiA DD Platform uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning with patented technologies to analyze and interpret raw NGS data, providing reliable and fast HRD results that can help guide treatment planning.

"As a diagnostics leader, Unilabs is responsible for delivering fast and accurate testing results to patients throughout Europe each year, and our team at SOPHiA GENETICS is proud to be one of the technology leaders helping to enable these results," said Kevin Puylaert, Managing Director, EMEA, SOPHiA GENETICS. "Identifying HRD-status is key to facilitating the use of precision medicine among ovarian cancer patients worldwide. The implementation of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform will support Unilabs as it continues to offer the very best in testing and diagnostics to all of Europe."

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a software company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-native platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products, and services are currently used by a broad network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM , or connect on X , LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram . Where others see data, we see answers.

SOPHiA DDM™ Dx HRD Solution is available as a CE-IVD product for In Vitro Diagnostic Use in Europe and Turkey. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact [email protected] to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

SOPHiA GENETICS Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, products, and technology, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based, unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

