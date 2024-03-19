Laboratory Centrifuge Market size to grow by USD 360.98 million from 2022-2027, Azer Scientific Inc., Accumax Lab Devices Pvt. Ltd. and Agilent Technologies Inc. are some of the leading companies, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Laboratory Centrifuge Market size is projected to increase by USD 360.98 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Companies are implementing various strategies like forming partnerships, mergers, expanding into new areas, and launching new products to improve their market position. The report also offers detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape, featuring information on leading companies including Azer Scientific Inc., Accumax Lab Devices Pvt. Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Andreas Hettich GmbH and Co. KG, Avantor Inc., Benchmark Scientific Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biosan, Cardinal Health Inc., Centurion Scientific Ltd., Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., Eppendorf SE, Kubota Corp., NuAire Inc., QIAGEN NV, Sartorius AG, Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and HERMLE Labortechnik GmbH.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 360.98 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to play a significant role in driving global market growth, accounting for approximately 34% of the total expansion during the forecast period. The United States and Canada are among the key countries substantially contributing to the global laboratory centrifuge market in North America due to their numerous laboratories, academic institutions, and well-established healthcare sectors.

Segmentation Analysis

The market has segmented by End-user (Hospitals and clinics, Academia and research institutes, Biotech companies, Pharmaceutical companies, and Others), Product (Benchtop centrifuges and Floor standing centrifuges), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The laboratory centrifuge market is experiencing growth, largely due to the popularity of online distribution channels.

These platforms offer convenience to buyers from any location, and also help manufacturers save costs on physical stores. This is driving increased sales through online channels, as they allow for easy comparison of product features and prices. As a result, the market is expected to continue growing during the forecast period.

The laboratory centrifuge market is experiencing growth driven by the emergence of next-generation centrifuge systems, known as smart centrifuges.

Analyst Review

The laboratory centrifuge market is witnessing robust growth owing to a confluence of factors such as technological advancements, innovative rotor designs, and the prevalence of infectious diseases driving the demand for sample testing. As research grants fuel scientific endeavors, the landscape is ripe for exploration and innovation, with notable contributions from Indian scientist Manu Prakash in developing novel solutions like the Polystyrene-toner centrifugal microfluidic device for efficient sample processing.

One of the pivotal advancements revolutionizing sample analysis is the adoption of RT-LAMP PCR techniques, particularly crucial in handling saliva samples for rapid and accurate diagnosis. As highlighted in the Journal Analyst 2021, colorimetric detection systems integrated with centrifuges offer a precise and efficient means of detecting pathogens.

Market dynamics are shaped by rising technological innovations, evidenced by the emergence of carbon fiber rotors and the FIBERLite Fixed-Angle Rotor from Thermo Scientific, offering unparalleled speed, compactness, and safety. The incorporation of features like the Auto-Lock Rotor enhances operational efficiency and ensures user safety.

Leading manufacturers like Eppendorf AG and KUBOTA Corporation are at the forefront of innovation, offering multipurpose centrifuges with intuitive touchscreen interfaces and digital lab suites like VisioNize for seamless data management. The demand for universal rotors underscores the need for versatility across various applications in diagnostics, microbiology, cellomics, genomics, and proteomics.

Despite the market's growth trajectory, challenges persist, including high equipment costs associated with advanced centrifuges and ultracentrifuges. However, the integration of automation streamlines operations and mitigates risks associated with handling hazardous biological samples, reducing the likelihood of lab-acquired infections and exposure to hazardous aerosols.

Institutions spanning biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, academic research, and hospitals seek convenience with compact benchtop centrifuges offering reliable performance. Meanwhile, floor-standing centrifuges cater to high-throughput demands, with options for general-purpose and specialized applications such as blood component separation.

In essence, the laboratory centrifuge market thrives on innovation, driven by the imperative to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and safety in sample analysis, thereby empowering scientific discovery and healthcare advancements.

Market Overview

The Laboratory Centrifuge Market is witnessing remarkable growth driven by a confluence of factors. Technological advancements and innovative rotor designs have revolutionized sample testing, particularly in cell-based research and the prevalence of infectious diseases. Research grants fuel further innovation, supporting applications like RT-LAMP PCR, notably in handling saliva samples efficiently. Sales and revenue are on an upward trajectory, buoyed by the demand for cutting-edge centrifuges. Notably, Indian scientist Manu Prakash has contributed significantly to this field. As the market expands, the importance of laboratory centrifuges in healthcare and research becomes increasingly evident, underscoring their indispensable role in modern scientific endeavors.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by End-User Market Segmentation by Product Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

