Laboratory Gas Generators Market worth $686 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Laboratory Gas Generators Market by type (Nitrogen, Hydrogen, Zero Air, Purge Gas, ToC), Application (Gas Chromatography, LC-MS), End user (Life Science Industry, Chemical & Petrochemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Lab Gas Generators Market is projected to reach USD 686 million by 2026 from USD 353 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Laboratory Gas Generators Market"

147 – Tables

36 – Figures

189 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=133302129

The growth of the laboratory gas generators market is driven by the growing importance of analytical techniques in drug and food approval processes, rising food safety concerns, increasing adoption of laboratory gas generators owing to their various advantages over conventional gas cylinders, growing demand for hydrogen gas as an alternative to helium, and the increasing R&D spending in target industries.

Nitrogen gas generators accounted for the larger share of the share of global laboratory gas generators market in 2020

The market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into nitrogen gas generators, hydrogen gas generators, zero air generators, purge gas generators, TOC gas generators, and other gas generators. The nitrogen gas generators segment accounted for the largest share of global lab gas generators market. This can be attributed to factors such as cost-efficiency, increased safety, reduced downtime and supply issues, environmental benefits, and its wide usage among end users.

By application, the liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020

Based on application, the laboratory gas generators market is segmented into gas chromatography (GC), liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS), gas analyzers, and other applications. The liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) accounted for the largest share of the global market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high efficiency and the expandable and scalable nitrogen generation capacity of generators in LC-MS applications.

Life science industry is the largest end-users of the laboratory gas generators market

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into the life science industry, chemical and petrochemical industry, food and beverage industry, and other end users (environmental companies and research & academic institutes). The life science industry accounted for the largest share of the global market. The major factors driving the growth of this segment are the rising demand for laboratory analytical instruments, increase in drug research activities, and stringent regulations relating to the drug discovery process.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=133302129

North America dominates the global laboratory gas generators market

The market is divided into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the global lab gas generators market. The large share of the North American region is mainly attributed to the high investments in R&D in the US and Canada, which has led to a higher demand for efficient and advanced laboratory equipment.

The major players in the laboratory gas generators market are Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), PeakGas (UK), Linde plc (Ireland), Nel ASA (Norway), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), VICI DBS (US), Angstrom Advanced Inc. (US), Dürr Group (Germany), ErreDue spa (Italy), F-DGSi (France), LabTech S.r.l. (Italy), CLAIND S.r.l. (Italy).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=133302129

Browse Adjacent Markets: Analytical and Scientific Instrumentation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Particle Counter Market by Type (Airborne, Liquid), Application (Cleanroom Monitoring, Contamination Monitoring of Liquids, IAQM), End User (Life Sciences & Medical Devices, Semiconductor, Automotive), Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/particle-counter-market-221564539.html

Gas Chromatography Market by Instrument (Systems, Detectors), Accessories and Consumables (Columns, Column Accessories, Pressure Regulators, Gas Generators), End-User (Oil & Gas Industry, Environmental Agencies, Pharma & Biotech), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/gas-chromatography-market-101656773.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/laboratory-gas-generator-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/laboratory-gas-generator.asp





SOURCE MarketsandMarkets