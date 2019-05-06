Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019

DUBLIN, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens in US$ by the following Segments: Laboratory Refrigerators (General Purpose Lab Refrigerator, Explosion Proof Refrigerator, Portable Refrigerator, Sub-Zero Refrigerator, & Walk-In Refrigerator), Laboratory Freezers (General Purpose Lab Freezer, Explosion Proof Freezer, & Ultra Low Temperature Freezer), and Laboratory Ovens (General Purpose Lab Ovens, & Vacuum Ovens).

The report profiles 81 companies including many key and niche players such as:

AGA Marvel ( USA )

) Azbil Telstar, S.L. ( Spain )

) Carbolite GERO Limited (UK)

Chart Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) Cole-Parmer Instrument Company ( USA )

) Eppendorf AG ( Germany )

) Helmer Scientific ( USA )

) Haier Biomedical ( China )

) Labcold Ltd. (UK)

NuAire Inc. ( USA )

) Panasonic Healthcare Holdings Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Philipp Kirsch GmbH ( Germany )

) Sheldon Manufacturing, Inc. ( USA )

) Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. ( USA )

) Worthington Industries ( USA )

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yeawyo

