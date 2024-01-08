Laborie Introduces the Next Generation RenovaRP Centesis System

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laborie Medical Technologies, Inc. (Laborie), a leading diagnostic and therapeutic medical technology company, is proud to announce the launch of the RenovaRP™ Centesis System, an innovative fluid drainage device designed to advance patient care and improve efficiency for healthcare professionals. The RenovaRP Centesis System builds upon the current RenovaRP paracentesis pump by providing an expanded indication for thoracentesis and design enhancements to the handle and nest of the device to improve the overall user experience.

Laborie's RenovaRP™ Centesis System

The treatment of paracentesis and thoracentesis involves the puncture and aspiration of fluid from body cavities, such as the abdomen (paracentesis) and the chest (thoracentesis). This process is crucial for patients suffering from various conditions, including ascites or pleural effusion.

"The RenovaRP Centesis System represents a significant milestone for Laborie, empowering healthcare professionals with a cutting-edge tool to enhance patient care during paracentesis and thoracentesis procedures," said Rhett Klein, Vice President of Sales and Global Marketing at Laborie. "We are thrilled to provide this expanded indication, enabling medical practitioners to address a wider range of patient needs with increased precision and efficacy."

The RenovaRP Centesis System offers a safe, efficient, and minimally invasive solution to address these medical conditions, improving patient comfort and reducing recovery times. The System will be featured at upcoming gastroenterology conferences in early 2024.

About Laborie Medical Technologies

Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Laborie is a global medical technology company focused on Urology, Urogynecology, Gastroenterology, Obstetrics, Gynecology & Neonatal Health. We manufacture and deliver high-quality, high-impact diagnostic and therapeutic products that help clinicians and hospitals preserve and restore patient dignity. Clinicians and hospitals look to us as the market-leading experts in our business segments, and we support our products with a world-class clinical education & information program. Laborie is a portfolio company of Patricia Industries. For more information visit www.laborie.com.

About Patricia Industries

Patricia Industries is a long-term owner that invests in companies and works to develop each company to its full potential. Patricia Industries is a part of the industrial holding company Investor AB, whose main owner is the Wallenberg Foundations.

About Investor AB

Investor, founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916, is an engaged owner of high-quality, global companies, with a long-term investment perspective. Through board participation, industrial experience, global network and financial strength, Investor works continuously to support its companies to remain or become best-in-class.

SOURCE Laborie Medical Technologies