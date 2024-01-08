Laborie Introduces the Next Generation RenovaRP Centesis System

News provided by

Laborie Medical Technologies

08 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laborie Medical Technologies, Inc. (Laborie), a leading diagnostic and therapeutic medical technology company, is proud to announce the launch of the RenovaRP™ Centesis System, an innovative fluid drainage device designed to advance patient care and improve efficiency for healthcare professionals. The RenovaRP Centesis System builds upon the current RenovaRP paracentesis pump by providing an expanded indication for thoracentesis and design enhancements to the handle and nest of the device to improve the overall user experience.

Continue Reading
Laborie's RenovaRP™ Centesis System
Laborie's RenovaRP™ Centesis System

The treatment of paracentesis and thoracentesis involves the puncture and aspiration of fluid from body cavities, such as the abdomen (paracentesis) and the chest (thoracentesis). This process is crucial for patients suffering from various conditions, including ascites or pleural effusion.

"The RenovaRP Centesis System represents a significant milestone for Laborie, empowering healthcare professionals with a cutting-edge tool to enhance patient care during paracentesis and thoracentesis procedures," said Rhett Klein, Vice President of Sales and Global Marketing at Laborie. "We are thrilled to provide this expanded indication, enabling medical practitioners to address a wider range of patient needs with increased precision and efficacy."

The RenovaRP Centesis System offers a safe, efficient, and minimally invasive solution to address these medical conditions, improving patient comfort and reducing recovery times. The System will be featured at upcoming gastroenterology conferences in early 2024.

About Laborie Medical Technologies

Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Laborie is a global medical technology company focused on Urology, Urogynecology, Gastroenterology, Obstetrics, Gynecology & Neonatal Health. We manufacture and deliver high-quality, high-impact diagnostic and therapeutic products that help clinicians and hospitals preserve and restore patient dignity. Clinicians and hospitals look to us as the market-leading experts in our business segments, and we support our products with a world-class clinical education & information program. Laborie is a portfolio company of Patricia Industries. For more information visit www.laborie.com.

About Patricia Industries

Patricia Industries is a long-term owner that invests in companies and works to develop each company to its full potential. Patricia Industries is a part of the industrial holding company Investor AB, whose main owner is the Wallenberg Foundations.

About Investor AB

Investor, founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916, is an engaged owner of high-quality, global companies, with a long-term investment perspective. Through board participation, industrial experience, global network and financial strength, Investor works continuously to support its companies to remain or become best-in-class.

SOURCE Laborie Medical Technologies

Also from this source

Laborie Medical Technologies Invests in Medical Technology Start-Up Bright Uro

Leading diagnostic and therapeutic medical technology company Laborie Medical Technologies Corp. (Laborie) announced a strategic equity investment in ...

Laborie Medical Technologies Acquires Urotronic

Leading diagnostic and therapeutic medical technology company, Laborie Medical Technologies Corp. (Laborie), announced that it has completed the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.