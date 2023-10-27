Laborie Medical Technologies Acquires Urotronic

News provided by

Laborie Medical Technologies

27 Oct, 2023, 08:35 ET

Urotronic joins Laborie as part of a long-term growth strategy for the Portsmouth-based medical device company.

Urotronic's Optilume® BPH Catheter System, a unique minimally invasive surgical therapy (MIST), is a paradigm shift for patients and clinicians in global interventional urology.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading diagnostic and therapeutic medical technology company, Laborie Medical Technologies Corp. (Laborie), announced that it has completed the acquisition of Urotronic, Inc. (Urotronic), a private medical device company that developed Optilume® drug-coated balloon technology used in interventional urology to treat urethral strictures and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) or enlarged prostate conditions.

Urotronic and its employees will be fully integrated into the Laborie business as part of the transaction. "We are delighted to welcome the Urotronic team to Laborie, and we look forward to working together in our mission to deliver innovative technologies in the Interventional Urology space that preserve and restore human dignity," said Michael Frazzette, President & CEO of Laborie Medical Technologies.

"Joining the Laborie team is an exciting new chapter for Urotronic," says Urotronic President & CEO David Perry. "Over the last several years, we have seen our partnership develop because we are united on a goal to improve the standard of care for patients and commercialize Optilume products on a global stage."

"Patricia Industries is excited to continue supporting Laborie's long-term growth with this acquisition, which aligns with our purpose of creating value for people and society by building strong and sustainable businesses," said Yuriy Prilutskiy, Head of North America at Patricia Industries, a part of Investor AB, and owner of Laborie Medical Technologies.

Optilume is a novel minimally invasive surgical therapy (MIST) that combines mechanical dilation with the delivery of paclitaxel to treat lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) secondary to urological stricture or BPH. Optilume products have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and received the CE mark.

For more information, visit Optilume.com/BPH 

Advisors
Piper Sandler acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Urotronic. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Cooley LLP acted as legal advisors to Laborie.

About Laborie Medical Technologies
Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Laborie is a global medical technology company focused on Urology, Urogynecology, Gastroenterology, Obstetrics, Gynecology & Neonatal Health. We manufacture and deliver high-quality, high-impact diagnostic and therapeutic products that help clinicians and hospitals preserve and restore patient dignity. Clinicians and hospitals look to us as the market-leading experts in our business segments, and we support our products with a world-class clinical education & information program. Laborie is a portfolio company of Patricia Industries. For more information visit www.laborie.com.

About Urotronic Inc.
Urotronic, Inc., headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota, is a medical device company currently conducting clinical trials to support global commercialization of their products. The Optilume® drug-coated balloon technology provides a minimally invasive treatment option for men suffering from urinary tract conditions like urethral strictures and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The drug-coated balloon technology creates a paradigm change from the methods currently used by urologists to treat these conditions. For more information on Urotronic and our products, please visit www.urotronic.com.

About Patricia Industries
Patricia Industries is a long-term owner that invests in companies and works to develop each company to its full potential. Patricia Industries is a part of the industrial holding company Investor AB, whose main owner is the Wallenberg Foundations.

About Investor AB
Investor, founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916, is an engaged owner of high-quality, global companies, with a long-term investment perspective. Through board participation, industrial experience, global network and financial strength, Investor works continuously to support its companies to remain or become best-in-class.

SOURCE Laborie Medical Technologies

Also from this source

Laborie Medical Technologies Announces Agreement to Acquire Urotronic for up to $600 Million

Laborie Medical Technologies, Inc. (Laborie), a leading diagnostic and therapeutic medical technology company, signed a definitive agreement today to ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.