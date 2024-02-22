Lacework Announces 2023 Partner of the Year Awards Winners

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacework, the data-driven cloud security company, today announced the winners of its 2023 Partner of the Year Awards at the company's Partner Kickoff event. The first-ever annual awards recognize top-performing partners, specifically those with demonstrated ability to deliver exceptional customer value and accelerate the growth of cloud security programs powered by the Lacework platform.

As the threat landscape continues to evolve and accelerate, partners are benefiting from the Lacework platform's unified approach to cloud security, informing risk mitigation with threat insights and informing threat management with risk insights. Lacework partners are able to give their clients the confidence to innovate rapidly in the cloud knowing Lacework is their safety net.

"We're excited to celebrate all of our partners this week as we kick off the new fiscal year hyper-focused on how we can work together to deliver better outcomes for our customers throughout their code to cloud security journey," said Brian Lanigan, Vice President of Worldwide Partnerships at Lacework. "At Lacework we identify partners whose practices align with our values and who can add the most value for our joint prospects and customers. We will continue to invest in those partnerships this year to build out a high-efficacy pipeline that will grow each of their Lacework practices."

The Lacework 2023 Partner of the Year Awards are comprised of four award types:

  • Channel and MSP Partner of the Year: awarded to the partners who generated the most sourced revenue from new logo, upsell and renewal opportunities
  • Channel Contender of the Year: awarded to the partners who sourced the most qualified opportunities
  • Delivery Partner of the Year: awarded to the partners who successfully completed the most Lacework deployments with a high level of quality and customer satisfaction
  • Cloud Service Provider (CSP) Partner of the Year: awarded to the partner who most actively co-built, co-marketed and co-sold with Lacework

Based on the criteria above, the winners of the Lacework 2023 Partner Awards are:

  • Channel Partner of the Year, Americas - Trace 3 LLC
  • Channel Partner of the Year, International - Alice&Bob.Company GmbH
  • MSP Partner of the Year, Americas - eSentire Inc.
  • MSP Partner of the Year, International - CyberCX Pty Ltd
  • Channel Contender of the Year, Americas - OpsGuru Canada Inc.
  • Channel Contender of the Year, international - Davinci Technologies de la Información SL.
  • Delivery Partner of the Year (Americas) - Armature
  • Delivery Partner of the Year (International) - CyberCX Pty Ltd
  • CSP Partner of the Year - Amazon Web Services

"Lacework has a unique vision in the cloud security market, which is why our platform was architectured to combine massive amounts of both risk and threat data, giving teams the full context they need to take faster and more decisive action when protecting their cloud environment," said Kevin Kiley, Chief Revenue Officer at Lacework. "Each of our partners not only shares that vision for cloud security, but they add powerful and unique services, capabilities, and expertise that drive immense value for our customers. I look forward to continuing to invest heavily in our partners and seeing their practices grow significantly this fiscal year."

Ongoing investment in the Lacework Partner Program

The Lacework Partner Program will continue to provide channel, delivery, and MSP/SI partners with incentives, tools, and resources to support their go-to-market efforts. In 2024, Lacework will be adjusting and improving upon its incentives and level of service provided to partners, subject to Partner Program terms, including:

  • Incentives to partners who lead Capture the Flag (CTF) and Trials with prospects
  • Increased incentives for generating pipeline as well as closing partner-sourced opportunities
  • Self-service access to incentive payments made to our partners
  • Free Lacework professional services consulting on initial services engagements
  • Updated sales enablement training content and sales resources.

To learn more about Lacework, visit Lacework.com.

About Lacework

Lacework keeps organizations secure in the cloud, allowing them to innovate faster with confidence. Cloud security requires a fundamentally new approach and the Lacework platform is designed to scale with the volume, variety, and velocity of cloud data across an organization's cloud environment: code, identities, containers, and multi-cloud infrastructure. Only Lacework provides Security and Development teams with a correlated and prioritized end-to-end view that pinpoints the largest risks and handful of security events that matter most. Learn more at www.lacework.com.

