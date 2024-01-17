Lacework Selected to Secure Cloud-Based Untold Studios

News provided by

Lacework

17 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

BAFTA, EMMY, and GRAMMY award-nominated studio leverages Lacework for continuous compliance, securing spot instances, and more

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacework, the data-driven cloud security company, has been selected to secure the cloud environment for Untold Studios, a BAFTA, Emmy, and Grammy-nominated studio that is shaping culture through music, TV and advertising. Untold Studios is an entirely cloud-based organization, allowing them to scale rapidly, deliver new projects quickly, and focus their team's energy on creative output. The studio is known for its work providing VFX for titles such as Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 and The Crown, music campaigns for artists like Adele and Rita Ora, as well as advertising production for the world's leading brands.

"Part of what makes Untold Studios so special is how we lean into technology to innovate on behalf of our clients, and being an entirely cloud-based studio is a key driver," said Sam Reid, CTO, Untold Studios. "Lacework is a great security partner on our journey because of its ability to provide security at cloud scale, giving us the confidence that our operations are secure so we can focus on moving fast to deliver the best creative output possible."

Founded in 2018, Untold Studios was the first studio to be built fully in the cloud which has allowed the company to scale and innovate at a faster pace than the rest of the industry. For example, Untold Studios was able to launch in just six weeks after founding and has doubled in size over the past year.

Lacework has enabled Untold Studios to fully automate its compliance with the Motion Picture Association (MPA) with custom reports directly built in the Lacework platform. When Untold onboards a new studio, weeks of manual work to meet MPA compliance requirements are now eliminated.

Because Untold Studios takes on many short-term, large-scale projects they take advantage of Amazon Web Services Spot Instances. Lacework is able to secure these ephemeral environments as Untold Studios spins up instances, creates world-class visuals to complete a project, and then tears the instances down.

"Untold Studios is known for being an industry-leading creative studio behind content loved by millions, but they are also an impressive technology organization that operates like an elite tech startup," said Ryan Sheldrake, Field CTO EMEA, Lacework. "Lacework is proud to be a security partner, allowing Untold Studios to use the cloud to deliver breathtaking creative projects knowing their environments are secure."

To learn more about Lacework, visit Lacework.com.

 About Lacework

Lacework keeps organizations secure in the cloud, allowing them to innovate faster with confidence. Cloud security requires a fundamentally new approach and the Lacework platform is designed to scale with the volume, variety, and velocity of cloud data across an organization's cloud environment: code, identities, containers, and multi-cloud infrastructure. Only Lacework provides Security and Development teams with a correlated and prioritized end-to-end view that pinpoints the largest risks and handful of security events that matter most. Learn more at www.lacework.com.

CONTACT: Mark Wheeler, [email protected]

SOURCE Lacework

Also from this source

Lacework Publishes Second Edition of The Modern CISO Network: Board Book

Lacework Publishes Second Edition of The Modern CISO Network: Board Book

Lacework, the data-driven cloud security company, today announced the publication of the second edition of The Modern CISO Network: Board Book. The...

Lacework Launches Generative AI Assistant to Level-Up Cloud Security Teams

Lacework, a data-driven cloud security company, today announced a generative artificial intelligence (AI) assistant that gives enterprise customers a ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.