Lacework Selected to Secure Cloud-Based Untold Studios

BAFTA, EMMY, and GRAMMY award-nominated studio leverages Lacework for continuous compliance, securing spot instances, and more

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacework , the data-driven cloud security company, has been selected to secure the cloud environment for Untold Studios , a BAFTA, Emmy, and Grammy-nominated studio that is shaping culture through music, TV and advertising. Untold Studios is an entirely cloud-based organization, allowing them to scale rapidly, deliver new projects quickly, and focus their team's energy on creative output. The studio is known for its work providing VFX for titles such as Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 and The Crown, music campaigns for artists like Adele and Rita Ora, as well as advertising production for the world's leading brands.

"Part of what makes Untold Studios so special is how we lean into technology to innovate on behalf of our clients, and being an entirely cloud-based studio is a key driver," said Sam Reid, CTO, Untold Studios. "Lacework is a great security partner on our journey because of its ability to provide security at cloud scale, giving us the confidence that our operations are secure so we can focus on moving fast to deliver the best creative output possible."

Founded in 2018, Untold Studios was the first studio to be built fully in the cloud which has allowed the company to scale and innovate at a faster pace than the rest of the industry. For example, Untold Studios was able to launch in just six weeks after founding and has doubled in size over the past year.

Lacework has enabled Untold Studios to fully automate its compliance with the Motion Picture Association (MPA) with custom reports directly built in the Lacework platform. When Untold onboards a new studio, weeks of manual work to meet MPA compliance requirements are now eliminated.

Because Untold Studios takes on many short-term, large-scale projects they take advantage of Amazon Web Services Spot Instances. Lacework is able to secure these ephemeral environments as Untold Studios spins up instances, creates world-class visuals to complete a project, and then tears the instances down.

"Untold Studios is known for being an industry-leading creative studio behind content loved by millions, but they are also an impressive technology organization that operates like an elite tech startup," said Ryan Sheldrake, Field CTO EMEA, Lacework. "Lacework is proud to be a security partner, allowing Untold Studios to use the cloud to deliver breathtaking creative projects knowing their environments are secure."

