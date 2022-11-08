Lacework Named to CNBC's 2022 Top Startups for the Enterprise

Lacework recognized by CIOs, CTOs and CISOs for developing ambitious and innovative technology

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacework ®, the data-driven cloud security company, today announced its inclusion on CNBC's 2022 Top Startups for the Enterprise. The startups recognized by CNBC's first annual Top Startups for the Enterprise list are powering digital transformation and attracting strategic investments, despite an uncertain economic climate. Each of the 25 well-funded startups on the list are developing ambitious and innovative technology that is putting them in a particularly good position to meet the needs of large enterprises that are doubling down on emerging opportunities, according to CNBC.

The list was generated by a proprietary methodology in collaboration with the CNBC Technology Executive Council, which includes CIOs, CTOs, and CISOs from companies and organizations of all sizes, from all industries. These executives "play a critical role for their organizations, as they recommend to their CEOs and CFOs how best to allocate increasing levels of technology spending and investment." As cloud adoption becomes nearly ubiquitous across industries, large enterprises are grappling with significant challenges around adjusting on-premises security practices and tools for the cloud. With the rapid scale and increasing complexity of cloud environments, Lacework was selected to the CNBC Top Startups for the Enterprise list for helping these enterprises, and the industry as a whole, approach cloud security through a different lens: data.

"To be recognized alongside other prestigious startups, including our own customers like Cognite, that are leading enterprises across industries into a new era of technological and business growth is a major accomplishment for all of us at Lacework" said Jay Parikh, CEO at Lacework. "Enterprise customers rightly view cloud security as foundational to their business success, and we're deeply focused on understanding and meeting their unique needs. With our customer-centric mindset, we're constantly improving our platform to empower large enterprise customers to defend against the next greatest threat in cloud security and to help them understand their cloud environments and prioritize risk in a way they've never been able to before."

Through its Polygraph ® Data Platform , Lacework is fundamentally changing the way the industry approaches securing the cloud by using each customer's unique data, automation, and machine learning to identify abnormalities that signal compromise. Designed to match the scale, complexity, and speed of multi and hybrid cloud environments, Lacework is the only company that combines vulnerability management, security posture management, and behavior-based anomaly detection — without requiring manually written rules — into a single platform, giving customers a comprehensive view of risks across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Kubernetes environments.

This recognition from CNBC comes on the heels of a strong year of momentum for Lacework. Earlier this year, Lacework was also named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 list for its unique and disruptive approach to cloud security. Lacework also earned a ranking at #6 on Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers List 2022 and #55 on the Forbes 2022 Cloud 100 , the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world.

