LACI Announces NBA All-Star and Entrepreneur Russell Westbrook as Co-Chair of the Road to 2028; Westbrook Joins with LACI in Advancing Clean Air and Increasing Economic Investment in the Region by the Time the World Arrives in LA for the 2028 Games

As Road to 2028 Co-Chair, Westbrook–a Team USA Olympic Gold Medalist Born and Raised in Los Angeles–Will Help LACI Activate Partners for Commitments to Action for Accelerating Transportation Electrification, Clean Energy, and Sustainable Community Investments and Infrastructure Ahead of the 2028 Games

Westbrook is a Featured Speaker at LACI's Road to 2028 Summit Scheduled for July 14 and 15, 2026, at Intuit Dome

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI) is pleased to announce NBA All-Star and Team USA Olympic gold medalist Russell Westbrook as Co-Chair of LACI's Road to 2028. As a product of Los Angeles, Westbrook brings firsthand knowledge of the importance of clean air and community investments that especially benefit young people and seniors who are most impacted by dirty air and underinvestment.

"With the Olympic and Paralympic Games just over two years away, I am so excited to partner with LACI as Co-Chair of the Road to 2028 to help accelerate clean energy, transportation, and clean air by the time the world arrives on July 14, 2028," said Westbrook. "Together, we can accelerate the deployment of and increase access to EVs, charging, clean energy, and other solutions in our communities–that is why I will be helping LACI attract partners and investment in our communities, local businesses, cleantech startups, and green jobs."

As Road to 2028 Co-Chair, Russell will serve alongside LACI President and CEO Matt Petersen to help advocate for and inspire Commitments to Action from potential partners to benefit Greater LA communities, and share the story of California's climate innovation and leadership while becoming the fourth largest economy in the world.

LACI's Road to 2028–including the Summit Series, Pilots, and Commitments to Action–builds upon the work of the longstanding, public-private Transportation Electrification Partnership (TEP) and Clean Energy Partnership (CEP). In addition to the July 14 and 15 Summit, LACI will conduct pilots in LA during the upcoming World Cup matches in Los Angeles.

Recognizing that LA and California have an incredible opportunity to advance regional progress while also serving as a worldwide model of equitable climate action, the Road to 2028 seeks to make cleaner air–and related investments in communities, startups, and our workforce–a central part of LA's 2028 legacy.

"I am grateful for Russell joining me as Co-Chair of the Road to 2028 and partnering with LACI to make cleaner air, resiliency, and economic investment a legacy of the Games for all Angelenos," said LACI President and CEO Matt Petersen. "Together, we will work to inspire commitments to action for advancing climate policy in LA and California, investing in clean energy projects, supporting emerging cleantech entrepreneurs, and training our workforce for green jobs."

The inaugural Road to 2028 Summit, hosted in December 2025, generated more than $125 million in new local commitments to action and impact. The Road to 2028 Summit Series builds on LACI's decade-long commitment to accelerating clean energy and zero emissions transportation in the Greater Los Angeles region by 2028. Those interested in making a Commitment to Action can share their forthcoming clean energy, transportation electrification, resilient rebuilding, or sustainability project here , including needs for potential partners and support.

Westbrook joins a growing list of high-profile leaders who voiced support for LACI's Road to 2028 goals during the inaugural December 2025 Summit, including Team USA athletes Sam Mattis, Dotsie Bausch, and Jamal Hill; entertainment industry icons Edward Norton, Maggie Baird, Brian Cox, and Bill Nye; and a host of policymakers and industry leaders. Westbrook also delivered a recorded video address for the inaugural Summit.

Hosted at the future home of 2028 Olympic basketball, Intuit Dome will host LACI's next Summit on July 14 and 15, 2026. Convening key leaders and voices, the Summit will feature thought-provoking conversations and announce Commitments to Action that accelerate the implementation of climate solutions, while demonstrating LA and California's leadership on climate policy and innovation–and the best of American entrepreneurship–to millions from around the globe. Tickets for the July Summit are available for purchase here .

About LACI

The Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI) is unlocking innovation by scaling cleantech startups, transforming markets through catalytic partnerships with policymakers, innovators, and market leaders, and enhancing communities through workforce training, pilots and other programs. Founded as an economic development initiative by the City of Los Angeles and its Department of Water & Power (LADWP) in 2011, LACI has helped 537 portfolio companies raise over $1.5 billion in funding, generated $477 million in revenue, and created more than 3,000 jobs throughout the Los Angeles region, with a long-term economic impact of more than $733 million.

LACI Contact:

Cameron Edinburgh

818.530.6746

[email protected]

SOURCE LACI