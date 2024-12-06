LACI Releases "Going for Gold" EV Charging Infrastructure Investment Blueprint to Accelerate Zero Emissions Transportation by Time of 2028 Olympic & Paralympic Games and Provide Lasting Benefit to Greater Los Angeles

Working with LA28 and Other Partners, LACI Identified Priority Infrastructure Locations for Maximizing Electric Vehicle Utilization During Games and to Reduce Air & Climate Pollution for Decades to Come

Focus Now is on Securing Funding for Projects with Partners, including via California Energy Commission Blueprint Implementation Funding

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI) launched "Going for Gold: A Blueprint to Catalyze Medium- and Heavy-Duty Charging Infrastructure Investments in the Los Angeles Region Preceding the 2028 Games." To craft the Blueprint, LACI–with support from LA28, the nonprofit, privately funded organizing committee for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games–secured a grant from the California Energy Commission, to develop a framework to identify, assess, and integrate zero emissions transportation infrastructure and mobility solutions into the LA28 Games.

With this Blueprint, LACI recommends how to catalyze investment in charging infrastructure that will benefit the region through cleaner air and reduced greenhouse gas emissions from zero emissions transit and mobility solutions that can be in place before, during, and long after the summer of 2028. This effort builds upon the bold regional targets set by LACI's Transportation Electrification Partnership.

"'Going for Gold' lays out a detailed roadmap for accelerating transportation electrification by the time the world arrives in 2028 to reduce air pollution and advance equitable climate action during the Games and long after for the benefit of all Angelenos," said Matt Petersen, President and CEO of LACI. "LACI will now work with our partners to pursue funding to invest in the key catalytic EV charging depots for transit and school buses as well as for cars at park and ride locations–as these projects come on line, we can better demonstrate LA's climate leadership to the world during the Games while moving at speed and scale to create green jobs, create economic opportunity, and reduce emissions for the region."

With less than four years until the LA28 Games, implementing the recommendations contained in the Blueprint can support the clean transportation solutions for the Games while also expanding access to zero emissions mobility solutions and improving air quality and public health for residents across Greater Los Angeles for decades to come. LACI and partners have already begun to pursue funding from sources, including the California Energy Commission, to begin, or finish, development of many of the projects outlined within the Blueprint.

"The Going for Gold Blueprint provides a bold plan to prioritize zero emission transit solutions that can deliver electric transportation to LA County residents for years to come," said Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, Chair of the LA County Board of Supervisors. "Completing these projects in partnership with our diverse cities, transit agencies, and school districts will help meet the needs of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, but the real win is the long-term investment. By working together to meet these goals, we will address the climate crisis, improve our County's air quality, and deliver a safe, reliable, and affordable transportation system for our ten million residents."

"Los Angeles is excited to welcome the world for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2028," said Nancy Sutley, LA Deputy Mayor for Energy and Sustainability. "LACI's Going for Gold Blueprint charts the course for a more sustainable transportation system and healthier communities in Los Angeles, and by locking arms with our regional, state, federal and private sector partners, we are ensuring that Los Angeles will meet its zero emission goals for 2028."

"California is committed to cleaning the air with zero emission transportation, and building out refueling infrastructure is key to meeting this goal," said Commissioner Patty Monahan, California Energy Commission. "This Blueprint identifies the key infrastructure projects and partnerships that can maximize electric vehicle deployments for the 2028 Games and beyond. The California Energy Commission will continue to support these types of investments, and we look forward to showcasing Los Angeles' transition from smog capital to clean air capital of the world."

The Blueprint provides key insights to support LA28's transportation planning for the Games, building upon the momentum created by LACI's public-private Transportation Electrification Partnership (TEP).

"By identifying the charging infrastructure that Los Angeles can prioritize, LACI and the Transportation Electrification Partnership's Going for Gold Blueprint has highlighted the zero emission possibilities for transit and transportation in 2028 and beyond," said Sam Morrisey, Vice President of Transportation at LA28. "LA28 is committed to pursuing solutions that leave a lasting legacy for the residents and communities of Los Angeles, while creating an unforgettable experience for spectators from around the world who will visit Los Angeles for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games."

Following an extensive research process that included surveying transit agency and school district bus depots, analyzing LA28 transportation needs, and various other methods, LACI identified locations where the LA region can deploy zero emissions solutions to support the transportation operations of the LA28 Games while serving Angelenos for the long-term. These insights are outlined in the Blueprint along five core buckets, including:

School bus depot electrification

Transit bus depot electrification

Energy and transportation hubs at municipal airports

Mobile charging and energy assets for last-mile transportation

An EV-integrated fleet management service.

Read the Blueprint for a full breakdown of these recommendations and more.

ABOUT LACI:

The Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI) is creating an inclusive green economy by unlocking innovation through scaling cleantech startups, transforming markets through catalytic partnerships with policymakers, innovators, and market leaders in transportation, energy, and sustainable cities, like the Transportation Electrification Partnership , and enhancing communities through green jobs workforce training , pilots and other programs. Founded as an economic development initiative by the City of Los Angeles and its Department of Water & Power (LADWP) in 2011, LACI is recognized as one of the top 10 innovative business incubators in the world by UBI. LACI has helped 422 portfolio companies raise over $1 billion in funding, generated $344 million in revenue, and created 2,626 jobs throughout the Los Angeles region, with a long-term economic impact of more than $587 million.

