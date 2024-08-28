Laczpol Telekommunikation Deutschland GmbH Announces Rebranding to LT Networks GmbH

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laczpol Telekommunikation Deutschland GmbH, officially announces its change of name to LT Networks GmbH. This significant change, accompanied by a comprehensive rebranding, symbolizes the beginning of a new chapter in the company's history.

With the new name, LT Networks is starting its preparations to go international and become a leading provider of full turnkey solutions for even the most remote places. This rebranding also includes a new logo, a modernized visual identity and a new website with a customer portal to provide an enhanced experience for its clients and partners. The new platform will offer streamlined access to the company's services, along with a blog page that covers all current projects and information to follow along.

The rebranding also strengthens LT Networks ongoing efforts to lead in sustainability and customer satisfaction. By investing in next-generation technologies and infrastructure, the company is paving the way for a more connected and sustainable future. Customers can look forward to innovative, customized solutions that improve both the efficiency and sustainability of their network infrastructures.

"We are grateful to our customers and partners for their continued support," says Malgorzata Piotrowska, CEO of LT Networks. "This rebranding represents not just a new look, but a renewed commitment to providing exceptional value and service. We are excited to embark on this journey together with our employees as we continue to lead the way in telecommunications and networking," added Marius Jarzyna, also CEO of LT Networks.

LT Networks offers advanced mobile telephony and communication solutions. As a full-turnkey solution provider of mobile and fixed networks, they serve both mobile operators and other communication service providers with the highest precision and customer orientation. Their dynamic growth has made them one of the leading telecommunication companies in Poland and Germany. With a dedicated team of over 100 employees, they implement projects throughout Germany that not only cover the mobile communication sector, but also modern FTTx networks. As a full-service provider, they offer comprehensive support from planning to maintenance to all customers from a single source.

For more information about LT Networks and its new brand identity, please visit www.LT-N.com.

