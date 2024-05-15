Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. Elevates Executive Leadership with Co-CEO Appointments

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., a prominent middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce the appointment of Barry Steiner and Mike Gideon as co-Chief Executive Officers, effective immediately. This strategic decision underscores Ladenburg's commitment to capitalizing on current market opportunities and propelling its investment banking business to greater heights.

Steiner is a long-standing member of the Ladenburg investment banking team, having served as its Chief Operating Officer for ten years. Steiner has been instrumental in driving growth and fostering enduring client relationships. Gideon has 16 years of experience in the industry and has overseen Ladenburg's operations since 2018. He is responsible for leading the strategic direction of the Equity Trading division and drives Ladenburg's business development efforts in all aspects of trading, operations, and compliance.

"We are delighted to appoint Barry and Mike as co-CEOs," stated Jamie Price, CEO of parent company Osaic. "Their combined leadership and expertise will play a pivotal role in advancing Ladenburg's investment banking business. This move reflects our dedication to leveraging the dynamic opportunities within the middle market."

"We are committed to collaborating with Ladenburg's talented investment banking team to unlock new opportunities and achieve even greater success," remarked Steiner and Gideon in a joint statement. "We are confident in Ladenburg's position to emerge as a leader in the middle market and are dedicated to building upon the company's legacy of delivering exceptional results for our clients."

About Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange since 1879 and offers a full suite of investment banking and capital markets products and services, including proprietary equity research.

About Osaic

Osaic, Inc. ("Osaic"), a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management strategies, supporting approximately 11,600 financial professionals. Our mission is to support the strategic role that financial professionals can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Osaic champions the enduring value of financial professionals. For more information, visit www.osaic.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: Osaic Wealth, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Osaic Institutions, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc., and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., broker-dealers and members of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, American Portfolios Advisors, Inc., Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by Osaic Wealth, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Advisors, LLC., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser.

