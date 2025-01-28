Osaic Announces Partnership With Navy Federal Investment Services

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Osaic, Inc. ("Osaic"), one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management solutions, today announced the expansion of its institutional channel through a new partnership with Navy Federal Investment Services (NFIS), a part of Navy Federal Financial Group, a subsidiary of Navy Federal Credit Union. As the largest credit union in the United States, Navy Federal serves more than 14 million members, bringing 69 advisors to the Osaic Institutions, Inc. ("Osaic Institutions") platform, which specifically focuses on banks and credit unions under Osaic.

"We are thrilled to welcome Navy Federal Investment Services to Osaic Institutions," said Greg Cornick, Executive Vice President of Advice and Wealth Management, Osaic. "This partnership highlights our extensive expertise in supporting bank and credit union clients and underscores our commitment to delivering tailored solutions that address the distinct needs of their organizations. We look forward to this partnership and driving value for Navy Federal, its advisors and its members."

The partnership with Osaic comes as NFIS embarks on a strategic growth plan, expanding its full-time advisors as well as assets under management. NFIS will leverage Osaic's extensive resources for financial professionals in areas including recruitment, technology, relationship management and lead generation, among other services.

"Osaic offers unmatched expertise in the institutional space, positioning us to continue to achieve our long-term objectives of providing exceptional value to our members," said Diane Young, chief operating officer of Navy Federal Financial Group. "Leveraging the specialized team and service model at Osaic Institutions, we aim to enhance our ability to expand the range and depth of services we can offer to our members."

Osaic works with more than 230 institutions of all sizes across the country, with the mission to develop a successful wealth management program that aligns with institutions' goals by leveraging the firm's capital, scale and resources specifically tailored for banks and credit unions.

"Osaic Institutions prides itself on the partnerships we cultivate with our bank and credit union investment programs. The relationships we build with our program managers, financial professionals and back-office staff are our top priority," added Steve Amarante, Osaic Institutions Executive Vice President. "As we evolve, we continuously evaluate our service model to help institutions like Navy Federal Investment Services exceed their goals, stay ahead of changing markets and enhance their member experience."

About Osaic Institutions:

Osaic Institutions, Inc., a subsidiary of Osaic Holdings, Inc., is focused on the institution channel. Osaic Institutions' mission is to support the strategic role that bank and credit union investment programs can play in the lives of their clients and members. Cultivating a spirit of community and partnership, Osaic Institutions champions the enduring value of financial institutions, investment programs and financial professionals. For more information, visit www.osaic.com/institutions.

About Osaic:

Osaic, Inc. ("Osaic"), a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management solutions, supporting approximately 11,000 financial professionals. Osaic's mission is to empower entrepreneurial advisors to build thriving businesses and fulfill their clients' dreams. Visit www.osaic.com to learn more.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: Osaic Wealth, Inc. and Osaic Institutions, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Osaic Services, Inc. and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., broker-dealers and members of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., and Osaic Advisory Services, LLC., registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by Osaic Wealth, Inc. are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser.

About Navy Federal Credit Union:

Established in 1933 with only seven members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving more than 14 million members globally and is the world's largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, Veterans, civilian and contractor personnel, and their families. Dedicated to its mission of service, Navy Federal employs a workforce of 24,000 and has a global network of 360 branches. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Opportunity Employer.

About Navy Federal Investment Services:

Navy Federal Financial Group (NFFG) was established in 1999 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Navy Federal Credit Union with the goal of offering a wider range of financial services to its members. NFFG operates through its subsidiary, Navy Federal Investment Services (NFIS), to cater to the financial needs of Navy Federal members, their families and the military community. NFIS provides personalized financial planning, educational seminars, investment tools, insurance coverage, trust planning and services, title services and digital platforms. By delivering customized service, utilizing diverse channels and demonstrating a deep understanding of our members, Navy Federal Investment Services has the privilege of fulfilling the mission for Navy Federal members. For further information, please visit navyfederal.org/investment-services.

Navy Federal Financial Group, LLC (NFFG) is a licensed insurance agency. Non-deposit investments, brokerage, and advisory products are only sold through Navy Federal Investment Services, LLC (NFIS), a member of FINRA/SIPC and an SEC registered investment advisory firm. NFIS is a wholly owned subsidiary of NFFG. Insurance products are offered through NFFG and NFIS. These products are not NCUA/NCUSIF or otherwise federally insured, are not guaranteed or obligations of Navy Federal Credit Union (NFCU), are not offered, recommended, sanctioned, or encouraged by the federal government, and may involve investment risk, including possible loss of principal. Deposit products and related services are provided by NFCU. Financial Advisors are employees of NFFG and are employees and registered representatives of NFIS. NFIS and NFFG are affiliated companies under the common control of NFCU.

Media Inquiries

Prosek Partners for Osaic

[email protected]

646-818-9038

SOURCE Osaic