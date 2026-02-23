Lady Luck HQ and Friends: Birthday Triathlon Weekend Big Success at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

"Thank you, Seminole Hard Rock Tampa, for an unforgettable weekend," said Maric. "This has been the best birthday ever."

"These influencers are extremely popular," said Travis Lunn, President, Seminole Hard Rock Tampa. "They have a collective reach of over 15 million across YouTube, Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok. But beyond the metrics, these partnerships are rooted in genuine relationships. Events like this create meaningful moments where influencers, guests, and team members connect in ways that go far beyond a transaction."

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa continues to lead the industry by innovating how guests experience gaming and live fan interaction in one of the most ambitious multi-influencer experiential events in casino marketing today.

"Ultimately, this weekend reflects our commitment to evolving with the times while staying true to who we are, using social platforms to tell our story in a way that feels authentic, engaging, and connected to millions of fans worldwide," said Lunn.

The opening night event in Hard Rock Event Center drew a sold-out crowd of 1,350 and featured Hard Rock Spins for the Gold & Celebration Drawing. Guests also watched the influencers compete in a Slot Pull Spinoff Challenge, followed by 12 lucky guests taking the stage for a chance to win up to $1 Million on Dragon Link. At the conclusion of the Spinoff, 15 winners split 50 percent of the Slot Influencer's winnings, with a minimum of $4,000 cash guaranteed per winner.

The high-stakes $400,000 Champions of the Reals Slot Tournament was another featured event covering two days of intense competition with a qualifier round followed by a championship finale.

Additionally, "Meet & Greets" with the Slot Influencers took place throughout the weekend.

"Our guests are drawn to events like this for entertainment, learning, and connection," added Lunn. "Influencers bring humor, storytelling, and authentic reactions that make the experience feel personal and relatable. Our collaboration with Lady Luck HQ is grounded in mutual respect and friendship, celebrating her journey and the authentic connection she has built with her audience."

About Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is central Florida's premier gaming, entertainment, and hospitality destination. Owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, the fully integrated AAA Four-Diamond-rated resort features an expansive casino with nearly 5,230 of the hottest slot machines and over 175 table games, including live blackjack, baccarat, craps, roulette, and more. Sports enthusiasts can enjoy the thrill of wagering at dozens of retail sports betting locations, with both electronic kiosks and staffed betting windows. Poker fans can experience the game in an electrifying yet convenient, smoke-free environment at The Draper Room, located just steps from the Draper Place Garage. The Draper Room features 44 poker tables, 12 live table games, a dedicated cashier, restrooms, and a full-service snack bar with cocktail service. Exclusive high-limit and VIP areas further enhance the resort's state-of-the-art gaming options. The luxury resort provides an elevated getaway experience with over 800 smoke-free guest rooms across two hotel towers, a sprawling 60,000-square-foot pool deck boasting three pools and 19 private cabanas, and more premium amenities such as the rejuvenating Rock Spa® & Salon. Guests can indulge in a diverse culinary scene spanning 15 food and beverage offerings, including the award-winning Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, The Rez Grill, Cipresso, and guest favorites Fresh Harvest Buffet and Hard Rock Cafe. Home to world-class entertainment, the resort showcases near-nightly live performances and a 1,500-seat Hard Rock Event Center hosting top-tier entertainers and musicians in an intimate, up-close atmosphere. The brand's iconic music heritage is celebrated throughout the resort with unique memorabilia and artwork paying homage to some of the world's most renowned contemporary musical artists. As one of Tampa Bay's largest employers with nearly 4,300 team members, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is conveniently located near the intersection of I-4 and I-75, at North Orient Road and Hillsborough Avenue, just 10 minutes east of downtown Tampa. For more information, please call 866-388-GAME, visit us online and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Hard Rock ®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 75 countries spanning more than 300 locations including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The Unity by Hard Rock™ global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide.

HRI has received numerous industry and destination awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB-) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

