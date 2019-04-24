Lady M Announces Two Texas Cake Boutique Pop-Up Events
Houston and Dallas are the next two stops for Lady M's Cake Boutique Pop-Up. The Houston pop-up comes just in time for Mother's Day weekend (May 10-12, 2019) and the Dallas pop-up takes place the following weekend (May 17-19, 2019). Signature Mille Crêpes, Green Tea Mille Crêpes, and Pistachio Mille Crêpes are available for pre-order online, and limited slices of Signature Mille Crêpes and Pistachio Mille Crêpes will also be available for on-site purchase.
Apr 24, 2019, 16:10 ET
HOUSTON and DALLAS, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston and Dallas are the next two stops for Lady M New York's Cake Boutique Pop-Up. Lady M launched the Cake Boutique Pop-Up concept in early 2018. The multi-day pop-ups proved to be a success, launching in cities including San Francisco, Washington D.C., Austin, Seattle, Atlanta, Miami and many more. Lady M is expanding its pop-ups in 2019 to additional cities, adding a wider selection of cakes, alongside new flavors, and the option to purchase select cakes by the slice.
Lady M's Houston Cake Boutique Pop-Up comes just in time for Mother's Day weekend. A beautiful, handmade cake from Lady M is the sweetest way to celebrate mom. The Houston pop-up takes place at The Galleria, 5085 Westheimer Road, Second Level, Houston, Texas 77056. Pop-Up Cake Boutique dates and hours are as follows: Friday, May 10 (3 p.m.-8 p.m.), Saturday, May 11 (12 p.m.-5 p.m.), Sunday, April 12 (12 p.m.-5 p.m.).
Lady M's Dallas Cake Boutique Pop-Up takes place at North East Mall, 1101 Melbourne Road, Dallas, Texas 76053. Cake Boutique Pop-Up dates and hours are as follows: Friday, May 17 (3 p.m.-8 p.m.), Saturday, May 18 (12 p.m.-5 p.m.), Sunday, May 19 (12 p.m.-5 p.m.).
The menu selection features whole cakes for the following flavors: Signature Mille Crêpes, Green Tea Mille Crêpes and Pistachio Mille Crêpes. All the above are available for pre-purchase online. Limited slices of Signature Mille Crêpes and Pistachio Mille Crêpes will also be available for on-site purchase.
About Lady M New York:
Lady M New York is a New York City-based cake boutique with 37 locations globally. The Lady M New York brand was created in 2001. Lady M New York is helmed by Ken Romaniszyn (Global CEO) and best known for the creation of the Mille Crêpes.
MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:
Kaiyi Chu | Head of Growth
press@ladym.com
Related Images
pistachio-mille-cr-pes.jpeg
signature-mille-cr-pes.jpeg
green-tea-mille-cr-pes.png
texas-pop-ups.jpeg
Related Links
Related Video
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1aDGcxeSrM
SOURCE Lady M Confections
Share this article