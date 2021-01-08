Lady M New York Debuts the Lady M 2021 Lunar New Year Gift Set, a Luxurious and Lucky Candy Box to Celebrate the Year of the Ox

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help guests celebrate the lucky Year of the Ox, Lady M New York, home of the world famous Mille Crêpes, has launched the Lady M 2021 Lunar New Year Gift Set, a stunning candy set made for gifting. Created in brilliant shades of coral red, gold foil, and pink, this pentagon-shaped gift opens piece by piece to reveal an assortment of confections from the new Lady M Bon Bon collection and eight custom Lady M gold and red envelopes. This gift set is the ultimate way to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year.

Lady M Confections

The stunning gift box includes six unique and individually packaged gummies and chocolates. Each confection was specially selected to emphasize good luck and fortune for the upcoming year. The gummies include Lucky Tangerine Gummies (in the shape of juicy tangerines) and Ox Gummies (ox-shaped strawberry gummies). Chocolate offerings include Prosperity Pink Almonds (roasted almonds dipped in dark and white chocolate), Golden Orb Puffs (puffy cereal dipped in chocolate), and Harmony Hazelnuts (roasted hazelnuts in a duet of milk and white chocolate).

Custom Lady M Lunar New Year Coins are the crown jewel of this candy collection. These marvelous, melt-in-your mouth chocolate coins are beautifully wrapped in gold foil and stamped with the Lady M logo and a celebratory dancing ox.

Slide the gift box out from the matching bag, and unfold each side of the pentagon to reveal the gummies and chocolates packaged in keepsake boxes. The center of the gift set features a bounty of chocolate coins, wishing the receiver a prosperous and auspicious new year.

Looking to share joy, abundance, and well wishes in this Year of the Ox? Look no further. From family to friends, or clients, employees, and colleagues, Lady M's elegant and unique candy set is created for gifting.

Each Lady M 2021 Lunar New Year Gift Set is packaged with eight red envelopes and a custom bag ($72). The Gift Set will be available in US and Canada boutiques and online at LadyM.com and LadyM.ca beginning January 8, 2021.

About Lady M: Lady M Confections Co., Ltd. is a NYC cake brand with over 40 boutiques worldwide. Created in 2001 and helmed by CEO Ken Romaniszyn, Lady M is the creator of Mille Crêpes. Lady M marries French techniques with Japanese sensibilities to develop creations that are a touch sweet and ideal for all occasions. Indulge in a world of cakes and confections at LadyM.com .

