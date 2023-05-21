Laekna announces first IND clearance by U.S. FDA for internally-discovered LAE102

News provided by

Laekna

21 May, 2023, 10:23 ET

SHANGHAI and WARREN, N.J. , May 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laekna, a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to bringing novel therapies to cancer and liver fibrosis patients worldwide, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Investigational New Drug (IND) application of LAE102 antibody to initiate clinical development. This is Laekna's first internally-discovered drug candidate to obtain IND clearance, reflecting the company's strength in internal discovery.

LAE102 is a potent and selective monoclonal antibody against a novel target that has regulatory effects on tumor growth, immune activation, muscle regeneration, and hematopoietic development. The drug candidate is now cleared for a phase I/II study targeting solid tumors, with the indication of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC).

Dr. Justin Gu, Chief Scientific Officer of Laekna, said, "We are very proud that one of our internally discovered drug candidates has been cleared for clinical trials in the U.S. LAE102 represents a journey from 'zero to one' and a potential first-in-class innovative drug. Laekna's internal discovery focuses on identifying innovative biological therapies and small molecule drugs for patients with cancer or liver diseases, and we are advancing ten programs at various pre-clinical stages."

Dr. Chris Lu, Chief Executive Officer of Laekna, said, "Leveraging our know-how and R&D approach, Laekna has implemented a 'Tri-Pillar' product development model at the beginning of our establishment: internal discovery, translational research, and business development. The IND clearance of LAE102 marks a key milestone for Laekna's internal discovery efforts. This is also the first time that Laekna completed FDA filing independently, demonstrating the close collaboration and robust execution of our teams in China and the U.S."

For more information, please visit http://www.laekna.com

SOURCE Laekna

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.