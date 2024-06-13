Laerdal Medical selects IFS Cloud to drive growth and transition to new business models

IFS will provide an 'out-of-the-box solution' to support digital transformation and supply chain re-design for healthcare education and medical simulator provider.

LONDON, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading technology innovator in cloud and Industrial AI software, today announced that Laerdal Medical, the Norway-based healthcare education and medical simulator provider with 2000+ employees, has chosen IFS Cloud as its global ERP platform.

With subsidiaries around the world, Laerdal needed an integrated IT platform to provide a single version of truth across its operations. IFS Cloud will provide the healthcare manufacturer with consistency over its business processes globally whilst also supporting scalability as it continues to grow its operation and migrate toward subscription-based services and implement a configure-to-order business model.

IFS Cloud will provide Laerdal with the agility required to navigate this transition and manage the late-stage customization and shorter lead times that the new business model will demand, all while improving customer satisfaction. Laerdal will be able to leverage the composable nature of IFS Cloud to better integrate new and emerging technologies, including embedded AI and advanced automation capabilities, to further enhance its service offerings into the future.

Simon Dreyer, Corporate IT Director at Laerdal Medical, said "In the face of customer demands, changing regulations, supply chain disruption, and our commitment to sustainable solutions, it is critical for Laerdal to rapidly support new business capabilities required to achieve our ambitions. On our mission to helping save lives, our partnership with IFS and the implementation of IFS Cloud are key strategic components of leveraging technology through a partner that is committed to delivering cutting-edge technology on a continuously evolving platform."

The IFS ERP solution will be rolled out to all Laerdal's sites globally, including production facilities in Norway, the United States, Mexico, and China. The solution will support multiple core business processes across these sites from supply chain management, to procurement, warehouse management and finance.

Glenn Arnesen, President of Europe North & Central at IFS, said, "Laerdal's mission is to improve healthcare quality around the world by providing the industry with high-quality simulation and resuscitation equipment backed by leading education and training. Accessing the latest innovative technology is key to fulfill that vision and we are excited to have the opportunity to help Laerdal on their journey. With IFS Cloud, they are set to remain at the forefront of their industry in the years to come."

About Laerdal Medical

Laerdal Medical is a world leader in healthcare education and resuscitation training that uses immersive technologies and data-centric insights to increase survival and improve healthcare quality. We empower our heroes/life savers, and healthcare workers, to help them save more lives. Improving the quality of care is part of our mission, to help save more lives. And we have established the goal to help save one million more lives. Every year. By 2030. However, we can't do this alone. This is a shared goal of the Laerdal Group. A group of companies that develops healthcare-related solutions and programs focused on a common mission to help save lives, together with our Partners. The Laerdal Group is composed of Laerdal Medical, Laerdal Global Health, Million Lives Fund and Laerdal Foundation. Laerdal is a global company in 26 countries worldwide with its head office located in Stavanger, Norway. For more information, visit www.laerdal.com.

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build, and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers - at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of over 6,000 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness, and collaboration in how we support our 6,500+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

IFS Recognition

IFS ranked #1 for EAM market share in the Gartner® Market Share: All Software Markets, Worldwide, 2023 report for third consecutive year

Gartner® Peer Insights Customers' Choice 2023 – Cloud ERP

IFS named a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Field Service Management Solutions 2023-2024

Top 100 Companies (3rd), The Software Report, 2023

SOURCE IFS