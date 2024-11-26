Lafayette Square Financing Supports NewSpring Holdings Acquisition of C Speed

MIAMI, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lafayette Square announced today that it has provided debt capital to support the NewSpring Holdings, LLC ("NewSpring") acquisition of C Speed, LLC ("C Speed"), a leading provider of advanced radar systems and engineering solutions for civilian and military use globally.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Liverpool, New York, C Speed manufactures radars, provides surveillance products as well as surveillance-as-a-service offerings through its software defined radio IP, and supports the modernization of legacy ground-based radars. With this acquisition, NewSpring intends to provide C Speed with strategic guidance, greater resources and human capital to meet the advanced needs of the U.S. Government.

"With increasing demand for innovative, cost-effective security and surveillance solutions, C Speed's expertise in radar systems and technology integration presents a unique investment opportunity," said Tom Mullin, Director, Lafayette Square. "C Speed understands the value of partnering with government, given its long-standing relationships in the federal services sector. We look forward to partnering with NewSpring to help drive the company's future growth."

"We are excited to embark on this next chapter with support from NewSpring and Lafayette Square," said David Lysack, President & CEO of C Speed. "By partnering with NewSpring and Lafayette Square, we can continue to advance our technology and expand into markets that truly need our solutions."

"C Speed's proven expertise in radar systems and solutions is aligned with our strategic growth within the government services sector," said Lee Garber, General Partner, NewSpring. "With funding from Lafayette Square and a shared commitment to supporting and empowering C Speed's talented workforce, we are well-positioned to enhance our technological offerings, drive innovation, and broaden our impact across key sectors."

In addition to financing, Lafayette Square offers its portfolio companies access to Worker Solutions™, a custom-built platform that seeks to measurably improve employee retention, well-being, and productivity by connecting management teams to a curated list of third-party service providers that offer nontraditional benefits for their employees. By delivering these solutions, Lafayette Square aims to reduce operational risk for its portfolio companies, help them attract and retain talent, and improve job quality.

About C Speed, LLC

C Speed is a leading provider of advanced radar systems and engineering solutions for both civilian and military applications. The company specializes in the design, prototyping, and manufacturing of state-of-the-art radar systems, with a particular focus on radar receivers, exciters, and signal processors. C Speed has built a strong reputation through its collaborations with major defense contractors and government agencies, including the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and NATO. Their product portfolio includes the "LightWave Software Defined Radar Platform," designed as a cost-effective, software-based, alternative for legacy radar modernization while also providing new surveillance radars to their customers. With over 30 years of experience in the radar industry, C Speed continues to innovate, providing essential support to national and international defense initiatives.

About NewSpring

NewSpring is a lower-middle market focused private equity firm that partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages approximately $3.5 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Having completed over 250 investments, NewSpring brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take growing companies to the next level and beyond. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. To learn more, visit www.newspringcapital.com

About Lafayette Square

Lafayette Square invests in middle market companies while positively supporting people and communities. We believe the demand for capital in businesses headquartered outside of high-income places is an overlooked opportunity. We seek investment opportunities that stimulate economic growth across the United States through the creation and preservation of working-class jobs. For more information, please visit www.lafayettesquare.com.

Media Contact:

Jansel Murad

Dukas Linden Public Relations

646-722-6537

[email protected]

SOURCE Lafayette Square Holding Company