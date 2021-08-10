Lafayette Square Appoints Blair Badham as Managing Director of Credit Origination in the Southeast Region

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lafayette Square, an impact investment platform, announced today that Blair Badham has been appointed managing director, with a primary focus on origination for Lafayette Square's credit strategy within the Southeast region of the United States. Based in Birmingham, Alabama, Mr. Badham will help Lafayette Square source and invest in businesses within the Southeast region (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, and Puerto Rico), supporting economic growth and job creation.

"Blair's prior experience guiding the growth of quality middle-market companies and family-owned businesses makes him perfectly suited to identify the companies and communities within the Southeast region in which Lafayette Square should invest," said Damien Dwin, founder and CEO of Lafayette Square. "We strongly believe that aligning capital with the local needs of a community is essential to making long-term, sustainable impact, and we're excited to work with Blair as we execute our distinctive place-based investment approach."

Mr. Badham has over fifteen years of experience in corporate finance, strategy, and operations. He spent his career working with middle-market companies in a variety of industries to develop and execute plans for growth, acquisitions, new products, and new market launches. Before joining Lafayette Square, he was a managing director at Butler Snow Advisory Services, where he advised privately-owned businesses. Prior to that, he was a director at EBSCO Capital, where he was responsible for deal origination, investment opportunity analysis, marketing strategy, and value-add initiatives for portfolio companies. Mr. Badham previously held multiple roles at Jemison Metals, a Birmingham-based steel service center, and started his career in commercial banking at First Commercial Bank.

"I'm excited to work with Damien and the Lafayette Square team to bring capital and services to local businesses in the Southeast, helping them grow, and supporting the revitalization of local economies," added Mr. Badham. "There continues to be unmet demand for capital in underserved communities, and I look forward to working with local business owners to meet their needs."

Mr. Badham earned a BS from the University of Alabama and an MBA from Samford University's Brock School of Business. He is an active member of the Rotary Club of Birmingham.

About Lafayette Square

Lafayette Square is an impact investment platform working locally to create an inclusive American economy. Our mission is to be the leading provider of impact-driven capital. We believe deploying capital and curating services will create economic opportunity for all. As we make investments, we work with a mission-aligned network to provide impactful services that improve the wellbeing of underserved people and communities. For more information about Lafayette Square, please visit www.lafayettesquare.com.

