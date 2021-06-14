Lafayette Square Appoints Industry Veterans to Lead New Renewable Investments Strategy

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lafayette Square, an impact investment platform, announced today that John Moran and Christopher King have been appointed as Managing Directors and Co-Heads of Community Solar. Mr. Moran and Mr. King will lead a newly established renewable investments division focused on developing and acquiring community solar projects across the United States.

Before joining Lafayette, both Mr. Moran and Mr. King worked within the Renewables Power Group at Goldman Sachs, where they led the group's community solar investment capabilities. They have both worked on over 1 gigawatt (GW) of renewables projects at various stages of development through their careers.

"We are excited to have John and Chris join our firm and lead our efforts to make renewable energy available across the country through hyper-local solar projects," said Damien Dwin, Founder & CEO of Lafayette Square. "Their efforts are directly aligned with our housing and credit strategies, which create and preserve affordable housing and jobs across communities that need them most. We have strong conviction in place-based capital, and we believe that access to reliable renewable energy will improve the lives of residents and enhance the properties in which we invest."

Mr. Moran has worked in the solar and renewables industry since 2006. Before Goldman Sachs, he was a Project Manager at Spower, where he was responsible for executing on projects from inception including permitting, construction, and financing. Before that, Mr. Moran held multiple positions at Suntech, a solar PV manufacturer, and EDF Renewables. Moran began his career in the Private Wealth Management Group at Morgan Stanley. He holds a BS from the University of Notre Dame and serves on the board of the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Research Team.

Before joining Goldman Sachs, Mr. King focused on corporate finance and project M&A activities at Cypress Creek Renewables. While at Cypress, he worked on teams that helped develop, construct, commission, and acquire solar assets. Before his career in renewables, Mr. King was a strategy consultant with Deloitte in London. He serves on the board of Shared Power Network (SPN), a nonprofit solar developer bringing solar energy projects to schools and education focused nonprofits. He holds a BS from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

About Lafayette Square

Lafayette Square is an impact investment platform working with local partners to create an inclusive American economy. Through capital and services, we confront critical societal challenges in four core areas: housing, jobs, renewables, and financial inclusion. For more information about Lafayette Square, please visit www.lafayettesquare.com.

