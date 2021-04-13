Lafayette Square Appoints Seren Tahiroglu as Chief Financial Officer of Credit

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lafayette Square, an impact-driven, minority-owned investment platform, announced today that Seren Tahiroglu has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the firm's credit strategy. Mr. Tahiroglu, who joins from Ernst & Young LLP, will oversee the accounting and financial reporting functions for the firm's credit platform. Mr. Tahiroglu will hold an important role as the company makes investments in small and medium-sized businesses that support job growth across the United States.

"We're pleased to have Seren join our team and are excited that his experience and background are well suited to lead the finance function for our credit strategy," said Damien Dwin, Founder & CEO of Lafayette Square.

"I feel privileged to join Lafayette Square on its mission to support underserved businesses that play an important role in localized economies throughout the U.S.," said Mr. Tahiroglu. "I look forward to working with Damien and the Lafayette Square team as we put capital to work in ways that help with the economic recovery while contributing to long-term prosperity, particularly in communities that need it most."

Mr. Tahiroglu has over fourteen years of public accounting experience, primarily focused on the financial services industry. He spent the last ten years at Ernst & Young where he was most recently a Senior Manager in the Wealth and Asset Management audit practice, specializing in serving both traded and non-traded BDCs, private equity funds, and credit funds. Before that, Mr. Tahiroglu held accounting and analyst roles at BlumShapiro and ING US Financial Services, respectively.

Mr. Tahiroglu holds a B.S. in Accounting from the Connecticut State University and a Masters in Accounting and Taxation from the University of Hartford. He is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in the State of New York.

About Lafayette Square

Lafayette Square is an impact-driven, minority-owned investment platform. Founded by Damien Dwin in 2020, the firm confronts critical societal challenges with capital and services in three core areas: housing, jobs, and financial inclusion. For more information about Lafayette Square, please visit lafayettesquare.com

Media Contact:

Shree Dhond/Zach Kouwe

Dukas Linden Public Relations

646-722-6531

[email protected]



SOURCE Lafayette Square Holding Company