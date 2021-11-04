Lafayette Square Hires Andrea Felesky as Managing Director and Head of Client Audit

Andrea Felesky joins Lafayette Square as Managing Director and Head of Client Audit Tweet this

"Andrea's extensive accounting experience will be crucial as we look to align ongoing due diligence with portfolio management efforts across investment teams, ensuring proper risk management as we invest across the United States," said Damien Dwin, founder and CEO of Lafayette Square. "Having Andrea oversee field audits will be vital to Lafayette Square's growth and to the firm's overall mission."

"I'm delighted to join Damien and the team at Lafayette Square as we focus on investments that create impact," said Felesky. "It's thrilling to now consider myself a part of a firm dedicated to making real change in underserved communities and businesses across the United States. I'm looking forward to bringing my experience and knowledge of operational due diligence to the team."

Felesky earned a bachelor's degree in Accounting and Finance from Youngstown State University and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago. She is a Certified Public Accounting (CPA) certification holder.

About Lafayette Square

Lafayette Square is an impact investment platform working locally to create an inclusive American economy. Our mission is to be the leading provider of impact-driven capital. We believe deploying capital and curating services will create economic opportunity for all.

As we make investments, we work with a mission-aligned network to provide impactful services that improve the wellbeing of underserved people and communities. For more information about Lafayette Square, please visit www.lafayettesquare.com .

Media Contact:

Shree Dhond/Doug Allen

Dukas Linden Public Relations

646-722-6531

[email protected]

SOURCE Lafayette Square Holding Company

