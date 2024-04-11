Lafayette Square Provides Debt Financing for Med Learning Group

MIAMI and NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lafayette Square , a national investment platform, announced today that it has provided incremental debt financing to support the growth of Med Learning Group, LLC ("MLG"). Backed by healthcare-focused private equity firm DW Healthcare Partners, MLG is a full-service, tech-enabled continuing medical education (CME) company focusing on developing, implementing, and measuring online and in-person continuing education that improves healthcare practitioners' ability to provide optimal patient care.

With an accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), MLG provides CME courses for a wide range of physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and other medical practitioners.

"We're pleased to provide capital to Med Learning Group and DW Healthcare Partners as they work to expand this important business," said Blair Badham, Managing Director at Lafayette Square. "Continuing medical education is a rapidly evolving field, especially following the pandemic, and varying state requirements and a multitude of medical specialties make this a dynamic middle market investment environment."

"The Lafayette Square team has been a great fit for us as we continue to implement our growth plans for Med Learning Group," said Cam McDavid, Vice President at DW Healthcare Partners, the lead sponsor on the deal. "Their ability to provide flexible capital as we invest in lower middle market, highly specialized businesses sets them apart from other lenders in this space."

In addition to financing, Lafayette Square offers its portfolio companies access to Worker Solutions , a custom-built platform that seeks to measurably improve employee retention, well-being, and productivity by connecting management teams to a curated list of third-party service providers that offer nontraditional benefits for their employees. By delivering these solutions, Lafayette Square aims to reduce operational risk for its portfolio companies, help them attract and retain talent, and improve job quality.

"Lafayette Square has been a fantastic partner for us as we augment our program offerings and reach a larger set of medical professionals," said Matt Frese, President of MLG.

About Med Learning Group

MLG is an online platform in the field of continuing medical education and has been recognized by its peers and customers with numerous awards for its innovation and program quality. MLG works with many pharmaceutical companies around the world in creating engaging content that utilizes the latest trends in available technology, outcomes measurement and reporting. For more information, please visit medlearninggroup.com .

About DW Healthcare Partners

DW Healthcare Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. The firm has over $1.6 billion in aggregate capital commitments across all funds since inception and invests in healthcare companies with strong management teams. DW Healthcare Partners is led by seasoned executives with more than 140 years of combined healthcare industry and investing experience. The firm provides capital, strategic guidance, and acquisition expertise to help mid-stage companies grow and scale. For more information, please visit dwhp.com .

About Lafayette Square

Lafayette Square invests in middle market companies while positively supporting people and communities. We believe the demand for capital in businesses headquartered outside of high-income places is an overlooked opportunity. We seek investment opportunities that stimulate economic growth across the United States through the creation and preservation of working-class jobs. For more information, please visit www.lafayettesquare.com .

