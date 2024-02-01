Lafayette Square Provides Financing to Support Growth of Best Friends Pet Care

News provided by

Lafayette Square Holding Company

01 Feb, 2024, 08:02 ET

MIAMI and NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lafayette Square, a national investment platform, announced today that it has provided debt financing to support the acquisition-focused growth strategy of Best Friends Pet Care ("Best Friends"). Best Friends Pet Care is one of the largest pet service providers in the United States, offering boarding, grooming, training, and doggy day camp.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, Best Friends Pet Care provides a holistic suite of pet care services across 39 locations in more than 18 states, including its flagship Disney World location. The company is owned in part by its employees through an employee stock ownership plan.

"The U.S. pet services industry is large and attractive, and Best Friends stands out within it for its experienced leadership team and track record of revenue growth, successful acquisitions, and resilience through various market cycles," said Vishnu Amin, Director at Lafayette Square. "We are proud to work with companies like Best Friends that share our values of stimulating economic growth and providing good jobs to working-class people across the U.S."

"The support of Lafayette Square comes at an important time in our growth strategy, as we evaluate additional acquisition opportunities to bring our world-class services to more pet parents across the United States," said Jared Pinsker, CEO of Best Friends Pet Care. "Especially as pet adoption rates have increased over the past few years, pets have become an integral part of the family. With more of them in more homes than ever before, we see tremendous potential in the years ahead."

In addition to financing, Lafayette Square offers its portfolio companies access to Worker Solutions, a custom-built platform that seeks to measurably improve employee retention, well-being, and productivity by connecting management teams to a curated list of third-party service providers that offer nontraditional benefits for their employees. By delivering these solutions, Lafayette Square aims to reduce operational risk for its portfolio companies, help them attract and retain talent, and improve job quality. To support its employees, Best Friends Pet Care has adopted HoneyBee's financial wellness offerings via the Worker Solutions platform.

About Best Friends Pet Care
Founded in 1995 and currently employee-owned, Best Friends Pet Care has enjoyed "leader of the pack" status for more than 30 years. With over 39 locations, including Walt Disney World, Best Friends provides customers with the absolute best pet care in a convenient and friendly atmosphere where safety, comfort, and fun are at the core of their high-quality boarding, doggy day camp, grooming, and training services with full transparency, great communication with pet parents, the latest advances in safety, and a caring staff that loves your pet as much as they love their own. For more information, visit www.bestfriendspetcare.com.

About Lafayette Square 
Lafayette Square invests in middle market companies while positively supporting people and communities. We believe the demand for capital in businesses headquartered outside of high-income places is an overlooked opportunity. We seek investment opportunities that stimulate economic growth across the United States through the creation and preservation of working-class jobs. For more information about Lafayette Square, please visit www.lafayettesquare.com.

Media Contact:
Jansel Murad
Dukas Linden Public Relations
646-722-6537
[email protected]

SOURCE Lafayette Square Holding Company

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.