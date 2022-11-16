Lafayette Square Provides Financing to Support Growth of Global K9 Protection Group

MIAMI and OPELIKA, Ala., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lafayette Square , a national investment platform, announced today that it has served as a financial partner to Inoa Ventures Management ("Inoa Ventures") in its acquisition of Global K9 Protection Group ("GK9PG", or the "Company"). GK9PG is a veteran-owned and operated business focused on delivering reliable, sustainable, and compliant cargo screening solutions to leading ground handlers and carriers.

GK9PG operates out of Opelika, Alabama, and delivers elite canine screening services that adhere to national and international regulations. The organization, led by experienced security and logistics professionals, focuses on providing highly trained, quality canines and handlers, with the goal of improving national security and addressing pressing security threats across communities. Key clients include several of the world's largest global airline and logistics groups as well as major sports franchises and corporations. In addition to its core cargo and commercial screening offerings, the Company also has established a firearm prevention program to combat gun violence in schools and other places within the communities it serves.

"It is evident that GK9PG's passion for community safety, as well as the team's unmatched industry expertise, have played a significant role in its success thus far," said Ryan Ochs, Managing Director at Lafayette Square.

The Company believes in playing an active role in the communities it protects, whether it be through its military-to-civilian employment transition programs, or through its efforts to reduce gun violence in schools. GK9PG is led by Chief Executive Officer and President Eric Hare, Chief Operating Officer Roland Beason, and Chief Strategy Officer Chris Daniels.

"The latest financing from Lafayette Square will be key in supporting the growth and continued success of our business," said Mr. Hare. "It's clear that the team at Lafayette Square understands the intricacies of our business and growth ambitions as we provide state of the art security solutions and leverage technology to provide the best quality of canine training. It's great to work with financial partners who understand the fundamental tenets of our mission."

About Global K9 Protection Group

Global K9 Protection Group (GK9PG) is an Alabama-based business focused on delivering security solutions to the sports, entertainment, theme parks and aviation security sectors, ensuring safe and effective operations. GK9PG's key differentiator is its holistic security solution bringing science and technology to bear in the sourcing and training of canines and handlers. Our technology is used to assist in refining new and emerging threats and deploying AI to meet compliance demands on our customers imposed by regulatory agencies. GK9PG is a veteran-owned business holding a Safety Act designation from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. For more information about Global K9 Protection Group, please visit https://www.globalk9protectiongroup.com/ .

About Lafayette Square

Lafayette Square creates compelling investment opportunities in overlooked places and underserved markets. We invest across asset classes and seek to provide robust risk-adjusted returns to investors while proactively supporting the people and communities we invest in. For more information about Lafayette Square, please visit www.lafayettesquare.com .

