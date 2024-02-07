Lafayette Square Provides Financing to Support Growth of Marshall & Stevens

MIAMI and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lafayette Square , a national investment platform, announced today that it has provided financing to support the growth of Marshall & Stevens. Marshall & Stevens is a leading provider of independent valuation and advisory services, providing multi-disciplinary solutions for independent assessments of corporations, debt and equity instruments, infrastructure, intangible assets, litigation support, machinery and equipment, and real estate.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Marshall & Stevens has additional offices across the country, including in Chicago, New York City, Salt Lake City, and Tampa. The firm's professionals combine their quantitative and qualitative skills with real-world experience to objectively determine the fair value of businesses, debt and equity instruments, as well as tangible and intangible assets. In particular, they excel in providing high quality advisory services to companies across the United States.

"We are delighted to support the continued growth of Marshall & Stevens," said Ryan Ochs, Head of Underwriting and Origination at Lafayette Square. "The Company is a bona fide leader in its service verticals with a roster of loyal and highly regarded customers. This is a testament to the Company's value proposition, leadership and talented employees and stakeholders".

Marshall & Stevens has provided advisory and valuation services for a number of notable transactions and projects since the firm's founding in 1932. Marshall & Stevens is led by a senior management team that has been at the company for an average of over 20 years, including Mark W. Santarsiero, President and CEO, who has been with the firm for over 40 years. Marshall & Stevens is owned by Pine Tree Equity, a private equity platform focused on the investment in and expansion of lower middle market companies in partnership with founding management.

"We are excited to work with Lafayette Square to expand the Marshall & Stevens' platform," said Roberto Canto, Managing Director, Pine Tree Equity. "The Lafayette team is aligned with our focus on providing creative capital solutions to founder and management-owned companies in underserved markets."

"The latest financing from Lafayette Square will be key to the continued growth trajectory of our firm, both organically and as we evaluate future acquisitions," said Mr. Santarsiero. "As our practice groups continue to expand, Lafayette Square's support will be vital to driving our overall goal of creating a world class valuation and advisory services platform. We thank Lafayette Square for its belief in our mission."

About Marshall & Stevens

Founded in 1932, Marshall & Stevens provides independent Fairness Opinions, Solvency Opinions, and valuation analyses to public and private companies. Our professionals assist company management, investors, and boards with the valuation of their investments in businesses, intangible assets, machinery & equipment, and real estate for buy/sell consideration, financing/recapitalization, financial reporting, tax planning and reporting, insurance placement, and dispute. For more information about Marshall & Stevens, please visit www.marshall-stevens.com .

About Pine Tree Equity

Pine Tree Equity, based in Miami, FL, is a private equity firm focused on the investment in and expansion of small capitalization companies – with revenue of $10.0 million to $50.0 million – in partnership with management. For additional information, please visit www.pinetreeequity.com or please call Jeff Settembrino at (305) 808-9820.

About Lafayette Square

Lafayette Square invests in middle market companies while positively supporting people and communities. We believe the demand for capital in businesses headquartered outside of high-income places is an overlooked opportunity. We seek investment opportunities that stimulate economic growth across the United States through the creation and preservation of working-class jobs. For more information about Lafayette Square, please visit www.lafayettesquare.com .

Media Contact :

Jansel Murad

Dukas Linden Public Relations

646-722-6537

[email protected]

SOURCE Lafayette Square Holding Company