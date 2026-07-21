Lafayette Square Provides Financing to Support RM Capital Partners' Investment in Samaha & Associates

MIAMI, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lafayette Square USA, Inc. announced today that it has provided a senior secured credit facility to support RM Capital Partners' ("RM Capital") platform investment in Samaha & Associates ("Samaha" or the "Company"), a leading technology-driven consulting firm serving credit unions and banking institutions.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Samaha provides end-to-end advisory services to U.S. financial institutions spanning core system conversions, vendor contract negotiations, digital banking implementations, electronic funds transfer migrations, and merger-related technology integrations. The Company has completed over 500 engagements for more than 200 credit union clients, generating more than $200 million in negotiated savings since inception.

"Samaha is exactly the kind of business our portfolio is built around: a market leader with a defensible position, nearly three decades of demonstrated value, and a client base that keeps coming back," said Blair Badham, Managing Director at Lafayette Square. "The credit union sector is in the middle of a multi-year technology modernization cycle, and Samaha's vendor-agnostic, execution-focused model is well-positioned to serve that demand. We are glad to support Samaha and its employees as they build on a 28-year track record."

"Samaha has built an unrivaled reputation for delivering bespoke technology solutions that consistently exceed client expectations, and we are thrilled to partner with Adam and the team as they enter this next chapter of growth," said Ruslan Matveyev, Managing Partner of RM Capital Partners. "The Company's dedication to quality, innovative processes, and industry-defining client service ensures Samaha will continue to provide a trusted, boutique-level experience as it scales. We see a clear path to enter exciting new market segments and look forward to working alongside Lafayette Square as a collaborative and aligned capital partner."

"For nearly 30 years, this firm has grown from a single guiding principle: people helping people. That ethos lives in every relationship and engagement we take on," added Adam Denbo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Samaha & Associates. "The credit union movement is navigating one of the most substantial technology transitions in its history, and this partnership gives us the capital and support to guide more institutions through that journey. I am proud to lead this team into the next era."

Beyond capital, Lafayette Square introduces its portfolio companies to Worker Solutions®, a services platform advising clients on human capital practices and facilitating introductions to third-party employee benefit service providers with the goal of reducing turnover and operational risk while improving job quality, retention, and productivity.

About Lafayette Square USA, Inc.

Lafayette Square USA, Inc. ("BDC") is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end investment company regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The BDC's investment objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, including current income and capital appreciation, principally from directly originated investments in middle market companies across the United States. The BDC primarily invests in senior secured loans and other flexible capital solutions to businesses headquartered in, or employing, Working-Class American communities. The BDC is managed by LS BDC Adviser, LLC ("Lafayette Square"), a registered investment advisor. For more information, visit www.lafayettesquarebdc.com.

About RM Capital Partners

RM Capital Partners is an investment firm purpose-built to empower founders, operators, and market leaders across the infrastructure services industry. RMC's people-first investment philosophy and partnership approach enable all stakeholders to achieve their desired goals, while best positioning businesses for future growth and value creation. The RM Capital team has extensive domain coverage and a proven track record, completing more than 50 M&A transactions totaling over $2.0 billion in capital. For more information, please visit www.rmcapitalgp.com.

About Samaha & Associates

Celebrating its 28th anniversary, Miami, FL–based Samaha & Associates is a nationally recognized, technology-driven consulting group. Samaha's team of seasoned professionals works collaboratively with financial institutions to develop, manage, and execute technology-related optimization strategies. The firm specializes in vendor searches, negotiations, and comprehensive end-to-end implementations for core systems, card and payment systems, digital banking, lending systems, and much more. Services also extend to mergers and acquisitions, process improvement and implementations, revenue optimization, comprehensive technology planning, business resumption planning, and special projects. Samaha exceeds expectations by creating a tailored approach to technology solutions that ensures seamless and successful outcomes for its clients. For more information, please visit www.ssamaha.com.

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SOURCE Lafayette Square