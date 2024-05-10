LAFC makes Ontario International its Official Airport

Partnership will include community events and co-branding opportunities, while offering the team's loyal fans a convenient gateway for away games

ONTARIO, Calif., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) is now the Official Airport of Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) through an innovative partnership with the Major League Soccer team that includes community events, LAFC visibility throughout the two terminals and ONT branding at all home games.

The partnership is the latest example of creating fully immersed branding experiences to connect prominent community institutions with the millions of travelers who use the popular Southern California gateway. For LAFC and its strong fan base, ONT provides direct flights to and from 12 Major League Soccer cities, and in June will add a 13th when Southwest Airlines launches nonstop service to Nashville.

"We are thrilled to support one of North America's premier soccer teams and its loyal fans as the excitement around the world's most popular sport continues to grow in Southern California and across the U.S. LAFC's strong sense of community and its history of building creative, inclusive partnerships align with ONT's mission of connecting people places and opportunities to build a better world," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer for the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA).

"Traveling to support your Club is an essential part of soccer culture, so we are thrilled to have a partner in Ontario International Airport that will make it easy for our Black & Gold family and supporters to unite across the country as well as right here in Southern California," said Larry Freedman, LAFC Co-President &Chief Business Officer.

The partnership taps into LAFC's large – and growing – fan base in the Inland Empire and across ONT's service area. The IE ranks as the 12th largest metropolitan area in the United States, and is expected to add another 1 million residents in the next 25 years. Noteworthy, too, is that more than 10 million Southern Californians live or work close to Ontario than any other airport.

Plans include community events and watch parties at the airport featuring ticket giveaways and signed memorabilia, co-branded merchandise and ONT messaging at BMO Stadium during home games. A highlight of the program will be the LAFC ONT Wing program. An exclusive co-branded luggage tag will be given out where travelers can use it for special discounts at ONT.

Since partnering with Fuse Advancement and bringing the advertising and partnership program in-house, ONT has built an impressive list of partners including Fox 11 Good Day LA, UCR Health, San Bernardino County, Brewery X, and Sammy Haggar, just to name a few.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is California's most popular airport, according to J.D. Power's most recent North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Treasurer) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

About the Los Angeles Football Club

The 2022 MLS Cup Champion Los Angeles Football Club has represented the greater Los Angeles area in Major League Soccer since 2018. The two-time Supporters' Shield Champions, LAFC is dedicated to building a world-class soccer club that represents the diversity of Los Angeles and is committed to delivering an unrivaled experience for fans. LAFC's ownership group is comprised of local leaders and innovators of industry with intellectual capital, financial prowess, operations expertise and success in the fields of entertainment, sports, technology and media. LAFC is invested in the world's game and Los Angeles, constructing and developing the 22,000-seat BMO Stadium and a top-flight training center on the campus of Cal State Los Angeles.

About Fuse Advancement

FUSE is an innovative consultancy based in Southern California that works with organizations to help them evolve into a bright future. FUSE offers end-to-end Airport advertising and partnership services, as well as invests in digital and creative environments to drive success through the Fuse Connect airport vertical. More information is available at www.fuseadvancement.com.

OIAA Media Contact:

Steve Lambert (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport