LAFS and NuORDER Partner to Maximize the Reach of Latin American Fashion

MIAMI and LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Through a virtual event to be held from June 1st to July 25th on the world's leading wholesale platform NuORDER, the female Latinx duo will showcase the most outstanding talents of their region with a focus on sustainability. This cost effective solution that NuORDER provides allows for their heavily-curated list of brands, big and small, to expand into global fashion markets.

LAFS, at its core, aims to elevate and promote Latin fashion. Formed in 2018 as an annual summit to connect prominent industry members, the organization has grown to offer a multitude of vehicles to support their vibrant community of brands, retailers, stylists, and personalities, among other creatives. After witnessing first hand the tremendous impact the global health crisis had on Latin brands, LAFS was eager to find a qualitative outlet for design focused businesses to showcase their product to buyers, regardless of their ability to travel.

LAFS chose NuORDER after extensive market research, to provide this solution and continue the exponential growth that Latinx designers experienced prior to the pandemic.

From this, the 2021 LAFS Virtual Event with NuORDER was born: a curation of fifty emerging Latin brands that will exhibit their newest collections on a platform with more than 500,000 active buyers. From retail stores such as Net-a-Porter, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom, Bergdorf Goodman among the world's most established outlets.

Participating brands include Crisobela, Valentina Karnoubi, Azulu, Juan de Dios, Senda Nelly Rojas, Ana + María Store, Alepel and Maygel Coronel Pitch to LAFS 2019 winner.

"Women's Ready-to-Wear", "Childrenswear", "Swim and Resortwear", "Home", "Jewelry and Accessories" and "Hats, Bags and Shoes", are categories of this event curated by LAFS hand in hand with Camila Straschnoy and Andy Faerman, retail experts and co-founders of the consulting agency Mate House.

The 8-week long event is one of the main differentiators, providing buyers with the time to get to know participating brands deeply. Moreover, buyers from outside the platform who wish to visit and purchase from the brands, will be able to do so by registering for free with NuORDER. The proprietary, user friendly experience presents the ideal opportunity for participants on both the buy and sell side of the equation.

LAFS is also making it a priority to generate exclusive content focused on sustainability for the platform by featuring exclusive stories by designers on the issue, from both social and environmental perspectives.

"In this ever changing industry, both NuORDER and LAFS have brought a solution to Latin American brands in their effort to keep expanding globally, this time in a more sustainable and cost effective way."

-- Samantha Tams, Co-Founder, LAFS

"For us, it is extremely important to collaborate with businesses that are aligned with our mission. To be constantly innovating and giving real solutions to the Latin designers. In that sense, I believe this partnership is so great! LAFS gives the showroom a beautiful curation of what our region has to offer, and NuORDER has the best technology to reach the buyers and showcase these brands!"

-- Estefania Lacayo, Co-Founder, LAFS

"Latin American Fashion Summit (LAFS) and NuORDER are joining forces to highlight Latin American brands, championing them on the world stage. NuORDER is the perfect partner to showcase and elevate these brands with otherwise limited opportunities for global recognition."

-- Tommy Fazio, Fashion Director, NuORDER

ABOUT LAFS:

The Latin American Fashion Summit is a multiplatform created by entrepreneurs Estefanía Lacayo and Samantha Tams with the mission of elevating and enriching the Latin American fashion and design industries, aiming to make them more relevant than ever.

It all began when they noticed the general lack of opportunities within the region that was receiving a growing interest. A project that once started exclusively as an annual conference that brought together a group of globally respected industry-related experts in 2018 is now much more than that. LAFS is a powerful community, a multifaceted digital platform that showcases the Latin American talent to the world and a leading content creator that provides opportunities for emerging designers and fashion entrepreneurs by partnering with important design academies, wholesale platforms and hosting its own contest. Recently, LAFS created TRIBU, a new networking platform whose mission is to revolutionize the way in which the fashion industry connects.

Noticing increasing interest in Latin American fashion and culture, but a general lack of opportunities within the region, entrepreneurs Samantha Tams and Estefanía Lacayo embarked on a mission to empower the industry, aiming to make it stronger and more relevant than ever by providing valuable tools and knowledge that prepare local talent for a globalized context. Born in Nicaragua and based in Miami, Estefanía has over eighteen years of experience in the editorial, retail and digital fronts of the fashion industry. A strong advocate for social impact and development in the region, she joined forces with like-minded Mexican co-founder, Samantha Tams, an expert in the retail sector who worked as a senior buyer for Saks Fifth Avenue and specialty stores, thus becoming a fashion consultant and brand strategist. Together, they are committed to developing the most important fashion platform in Latin America and proudly share the region's greatness with the rest of the world.

ABOUT NuORDER:

NuORDER is the leading B2B platform powering commerce and discovery. With innovative technology and data driving processes at its core, the platform creates greater efficiencies and a seamless and more collaborative buying and selling process for the world's leading brands and retailers. NuORDER delivers a global commerce solution offering Virtual Showroom technology, visual assortment and merchandising tools, payments and data integration. Connecting more than 3,000 brands and more than 500,000 retailers, the platform has become a global ecosystem driving discovery and marketplace. The platform was engineered with flexibility and scale in mind, processing over $40B in GMV. It empowers businesses of all sizes with enterprise-level technology on a global scale. Founded in 2011 by Heath Wells and Olivia Skuza, NuORDER is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York City, Milan, London, Paris and Australia. Through fearless innovation and premiere service, NuORDER is revolutionizing B2B commerce. For more information, please visit www.nuorder.com

PRESS INQUIRIES:

LAFS

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

NuORDER

PR Consulting

[email protected]

SOURCE NuORDER