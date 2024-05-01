Lagoon Furniture Returns to the HD Expo + Conference in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lagoon Furniture is keen to return to Las Vegas to attend The HD Expo + Conference, America's largest single destination event for in-person hospitality product discovery. Lagoon Furniture is a highly respected indoor/outdoor designer, producer, and vendor committed to generating consistently industry-leading products for both commercial and domestic applications. Lagoon Furniture's ever-expanding lines of high quality, high value, durable products are most notable for their unique combination of eclectic design influences, ergonomically-based comfort, and innovative use of modern materials.

New for Lagoon Furniture in 2024 is its redesigned and greatly improved product presentation atmosphere, which debuted proudly and to great reception at the Expo Mueble Internacional in Guadalajara, Mexico this February. Lagoon Furniture will continue to leverage its strong Q1 2024 performance via participation in the furnishing industry's top tier trade shows throughout the remainder of 2024.

Lagoon's current mission is to expand its market reach, strengthen its brand image, and communicate directly with customers both new and returning. Lagoon especially welcomes interior designers and architects, hospitality industry professionals, and hoteliers to come and experience the design, versatility, and durability which positively sets it apart from its peers.

Product Highlights

Lagoon's Venice Dining Table is already an instant classic. This lean, sleek, and exquisitely balanced piece immediately up-levels any environment it's in. Conceived and constructed as one of Lagoon's sturdier furnishings, the Venice will deliver elegant value season after season in any climate. Especially well-suited for commercial applications whether indoors or out, this timeless item will remain as dependable as it is elegant for years to come. Available in 4 exceptionally tasteful, subtle colors, and pairs especially well with Lagoon's exceptional dining chairs.

Lagoon's Milos Dining Chair and Armchair models provide the ideal accompaniment to its tables. Designed with style, comfort, and durability top of mind, both Milos configurations feature and ergonomic shape which allows customers to eat, drink, or just chill out for as long as their social engagement lasts. And their simple elegance brings a touch of class to any environment, indoors or out. Hosts will find that all Milos chairs clean, move, and stack with ease for years to come.

Lagoon Furniture offers a peerless array of Bar and Counter Seating for all environments and applications. Whether you're a restaurateur, designer, or supplier, you can trust that Lagoon Outdoor Bar Stools will deliver high-value, low cost, and low maintenance performance for years. Choose from Lagoon Furniture Classics such as the Rue, Milos, and Sensilla Series, or check out other of Lagoon's ever-evolving and improving offerings for your bar and counter seating needs. Visit Lagoon's Booth to discover which seating styles best suit your individual requirements.

Meet Lagoon Furniture's team at its fabulous new booth at the Las Vegas HD Expo + Conference from April 30 to May 2, 2024 - your event experience wouldn't be complete without it!

