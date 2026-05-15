Lagoon Furniture to Showcase Design-Driven Solutions at the National Restaurant Association Show 2026

CHICAGO, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the restaurant industry continues to evolve, design is no longer defined by a single setting, but by how spaces adapt, perform, and transition throughout the day. At the National Restaurant Association Show 2026, taking place May 16–19 in Chicago, Lagoon Furniture presents a focused approach to furnishing—bringing together thoughtful design and long-term performance across indoor, outdoor, and multi-use dining environments.

A refined outdoor dining setting featuring the Venice Table paired with Naples seating, bringing together clean lines and a softer, more relaxed form suited for evolving hospitality environments. A layered presentation of Lagoon Furniture's hospitality solutions, featuring dining, lounge, and comfort elements designed to support seamless transitions across indoor and outdoor environments.

Today's spaces—whether patios, dining rooms, or bar areas—require a higher level of flexibility. Furniture must move easily between layouts, support frequent use, and maintain a consistent visual presence across a range of applications. Lagoon's collection reflects this shift, offering solutions that balance durability, comfort, and ease of use with a refined, modern aesthetic.

Grounded in real-world performance, each design is built to handle continuous use and outdoor exposure. Materials are selected for UV resistance and long-term durability, while construction prioritizes stability and low maintenance—ensuring pieces hold up through high-traffic service and changing environments.

Trusted by globally recognized brands including W Hotels, JW Marriott, DoubleTree by Hilton, MrBeast Burger, and Carnival Cruise Line, Lagoon brings the same level of durability, consistency, and visual appeal to retail assortments and showroom displays—helping stores offer products that feel elevated while remaining practical for everyday consumers.

At the show, Lagoon will present a curated selection of seating, dining, and lounge collections designed to support evolving restaurant environments.

Featured Highlights: Dining & Restaurant Solutions

Bar and dining seating selections are designed with both performance and efficiency in mind. Pieces such as the Sensilla Resin Bar Stool, Rue Rattan Bar Stool, and Milos Resin Bar Stools offer a balance of durability and ease of handling—supporting smooth transitions between service periods and layout changes without compromising visual consistency.

Dining environments continue this approach with the Naples, Milos, and Milan Dining Chair collections, complemented by stackable rattan seating including the Koppla Dining Arm Chair and Rue Dining Chair. Together, these designs support high-traffic dining spaces while maintaining a cohesive, design-forward aesthetic across indoor and outdoor settings.

Lounge and dining configurations introduce a more flexible, layered approach to space planning. Built around adaptable seating and table pairings, these settings allow layouts to shift easily between casual dining and social gathering environments. The Seattle 2-in-1 Dining Table adds an additional level of versatility, transitioning seamlessly between dining and bar-height applications. Complementing these settings, the Chloe Garden Table introduces a clean, architectural presence, while the Nido Outdoor Chair brings a sculptural, contemporary form that adds visual interest without sacrificing comfort or durability.

Extending beyond furniture, Lagoon Furniture will also present expanded comfort solutions through its strategic partner, Mytek. Portable evaporative cooling systems offer an added layer of climate control for outdoor dining areas and high-traffic environments where traditional cooling solutions may not be practical.

Featured cooling equipment includes the 3400 100L and 3399 60L Portable Evaporative Air Coolers, designed to deliver efficient, high-volume airflow while maintaining energy-conscious performance—supporting both guest comfort and operational flexibility.

Together, these pieces reflect a broader movement across restaurant design—where adaptability, efficiency, and comfort are becoming just as important as visual impact.

Throughout the four-day exhibition in Chicago, Lagoon Furniture will connect with restaurant operators, designers, and industry professionals to discuss project timelines and the advantages of reliable, short lead times, while offering a closer look at how each design performs across different dining environments. Orders placed and paid in full during the show will also receive an additional 3% incentive, providing added value for partners preparing for upcoming projects.

As expectations around dining spaces continue to shift, Lagoon Furniture remains focused on creating pieces that support how people gather, dine, and move through a space—bringing its philosophy to life: where quality meets colorful comfort.

Media Contact

Sarah Simpson

619-802-8659

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SOURCE Lagoon Furniture