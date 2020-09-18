LAGOS Launches First Ever Exclusive Earring Drop Collection

These LAGOS creations are the highly coveted, must-have accessory for fall. This limited-edition drop is the first of its kind in fine jewelry. Each style will be available in extremely limited quantities and will live on LAGOS.com until they sell out. Once these earrings are gone, they will be gone forever.

These styles are chic, yet classic. Each with a nod to what makes LAGOS, LAGOS: our signature Caviar beading. Founder and Creative Director Steven Lagos was fascinated by 'sneakerhead' culture and the phenomenon around drop collections. He realized nothing like this had been done for fine jewelry before and knew LAGOS needed to embrace this new way of exciting the LAGOS customer.

"Fine jewelry is an industry that is steeped in tradition," says Steven Lagos. "These earrings are an opportunity for LAGOS to step away from that and have some fun while still maintaining our brand identity."

The Drop Earrings are also a perfect gift to delight the LAGOS fan in your life or treat yourself. LAGOS offers a wide variety of styles designed to maximize self-expression with limitless opportunities to mix and match. The brand motto, My LAGOS My Way, inspires women to find the look that makes them feel most confident -- and these new earrings do just that.

About LAGOS: Since 1977, LAGOS has been a pioneer in designer fine jewelry, combining precious materials and strong design to offer modern, iconic styles. LAGOS was founded by designer and master jeweler Steven Lagos, who developed the brand's signature Caviar design in 1984. Each Caviar collection has a bold, feminine design that encourages personal expression. LAGOS' national campaign, MY LAGOS MY WAY, was created to reinforce these core values and inspire the LAGOS woman. LAGOS is available at LAGOS.com, its flagship boutique in Philadelphia, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom and independent jewelers around the country. For more information, inspiration and latest styles follow @lagos_jewelry on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Visit www.LAGOS.com to learn more about the history of the brand and to shop the entire collection.

