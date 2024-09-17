LAGOS LAUNCHES HANDCRAFTED STUDIO COLLECTION

Since its founding, the LAGOS Studio in Bangkok has influenced the trajectory of the brand's storied heritage, combining experience, culture, and unparalleled craftsmanship. Bench jewelers and artisans work alongside Founder and Creative Director Steven Lagos, infusing traditional techniques with unconventional design, resulting in bold, vibrant pieces that captivate.

This unique collection will make its way cross-country with exclusive events at premier LAGOS partners including Bloomingdale's, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, and select independent jewelers. Each location will only have the collection in-store for a limited time, with the exception of Bloomingdale's 59th Street and Bloomingdale's South Coast Plaza, where a seasonal showcase of styles will be available through the end of the year.

Inspired by his passion for discovering unique, ornate gemstones, Lagos personally sources best-in-class stones to spark his creativity and vision for the Studio Collection. The distinct story of the hunt, and the gem itself, is translated into remarkable designs that are opulent and inherently LAGOS.

With an unquenchable thirst for art and travel, Lagos immerses himself in the cultures of the world that influence his approach to jewelry design. Noteworthy pieces feature rubies, diamonds, emeralds, and sapphires intricately woven into 18K gold and sterling silver. The pieces are storied and eclectic, evocative of those influences seen in the tastir patterns of Morocco, the lotus flowers of Vietnam, the traditions of the Far East, and the classic European savoir-faire.

"For over 10 years, I've worked side-by-side with our Bangkok team to develop what's new and what's next," said Lagos. "Their talent and commitment are unmatched; this special collection speaks to their unique contributions."

Lagos was one of the first to create the "Designer Fine Jewelry" category when he launched LAGOS 47 years ago. Since its inception, the brand has continued to innovate its Caviar creations in 18K gold, sterling silver, and colorful ceramic. LAGOS Studio offers a more exclusive option for those seeking statement styles, while remaining true to the timeless sophistication of the brand's iconic Caviar designs.

About LAGOS

