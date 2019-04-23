LAGOS Offers Mother's Day Gifts She Will Cherish Forever

A variety of silhouettes from bold bracelets and statement necklaces to stacking rings and elegant earrings, provide a myriad of ways for mothers to express their personal style.

Find the perfect gift for all the important women in your life:

For your mother: A sterling silver Beloved locket with custom engraving, adds a personalized touch to this classic piece.

For your wife: The Diamond Lux collection offers 18K gold Caviar surrounding luminous diamonds to give her the extra sparkle she deserves.

For grandma: An 18K Caviar Gold love knot pendant from the kids, reminds grandma that she's loved year-round.

For your sister: Celebrate your sibling with a Caviar Spark stacking ring: a simple, sterling silver and diamond style that shines from day to night.

For your best friend: Organically shaped freshwater Luna Keshi pearls are rare, unique and exceptional – just like her.

For the mother on-the-go: LAGOS introduces Smart Caviar: the first fine jewelry bracelet designed for the Apple Watch® – the perfect gift for the multi-tasking mother. Instantly transform her casual tech piece into elegant statement jewelry.

About LAGOS

Since 1977, LAGOS has been a pioneer in designer fine jewelry, combining precious materials and strong design to offer modern, iconic styles. LAGOS was founded by designer and master jeweler Steven Lagos, who developed the brand's signature Caviar design in 1984. Each Caviar collection has a bold, feminine design that encourages personal expression. LAGOS' national campaign, MY LAGOS MY WAY, was created to reinforce these core values and inspire the LAGOS woman. LAGOS is available at LAGOS.com, its flagship boutique in Philadelphia, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom and independent jewelers around the country. For more information, inspiration and latest styles follow @lagos_jewelry on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Visit www.LAGOS.com to learn more about the history of the brand and to shop the entire collection.

