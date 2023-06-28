Laguna Health Adds Digital Healthcare Heavyweight to Leadership Team

Evelyn Daniels brings over two decades of healthcare business development leadership to AI-powered contextual care innovator

With deep experience working with artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing, Daniels joins Laguna's mission to help patients safely transition from hospital and complex care settings to at-home self-care

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laguna Health, the AI-powered contextual care management platform, today announced that Evelyn Daniels has joined as Vice President of Business Development. Evelyn brings over 20 years of healthcare business development experience working with companies that have developed new and emerging technology in healthcare IT. Evelyn joins Laguna Health during a moment of pivotal growth after it recently closed a $15M Series A fundraise to fuel Laguna's go-to-market expansion and deepen its AI capabilities in the care management context.

Healthcare is moving beyond the walls of health systems and facilities, with $265 billion of care services transitioning to the home by 2025. However, the transition to home care can be challenging, where discharge and transitional planning present major preventable risk factors for readmission. In many cases, there is limited conversation between a care team and the patient leading up to discharge, with paper-based discharge packets serving as a patient's primary post-hospital care guide. Medical records rarely reflect the patient or caregiver's life context or the behavioral drivers that may hinder a patient's recovery journey.

Laguna Health launched in 2020 to address the broken transitions of care. Laguna leverages the patient's medical and individual life circumstance context to create personalized recovery care plans using its NLP to identify barriers to recovery. Laguna then applies its AI care engine to automatically update care plans, similar to how Waze updates a driver's route in real time when it detects a roadblock. Care managers access all of this information through Laguna's integrative platform, while members communicate either through the member app, SMS, phone, or video call. Laguna's contextual care approach, coupled with its platform and underlying AI is proven through published studies to advance recovery, lower readmissions, and drive operational efficiency.

"Laguna Health is a game changer with its AI-powered care management solution, focused with acute transitions," said Evelyn Daniels, Laguna Health's Vice President of Business Development. "Laguna's technology solves complex care problems and unlocks endless opportunities for highly personalized recovery plans at scale. It has the potential to transform the care management landscape and empower patients, payors, and providers to achieve unprecedented levels of care and outcomes. I'm honored to be part of an intelligent and inventive team in digital health and look forward to expanding Laguna's footprint through business development."

Evelyn will be responsible for exponential growth with clients as well as developing the scope for business development across the health ecosystem. She joins from 2Morrow Health, a behavioral health digital therapeutics company where she served as Executive Vice President of Business Development. Prior to 2Morrow Health, she held business development leadership roles for digital health organizations and was one of the original employees at Xealth, a digital health prescribing platform. Earlier in her career, Evelyn led sales and client relations teams, most notably for Nuance, the healthcare industry leader in conversational AI and ambient intelligence.

"Evelyn has a stellar track record of strategically growing healthcare startups and bringing innovative and impactful products to market," said Yoni Shtein, co-founder and CEO of Laguna Health. "We're thrilled that she has joined Laguna to help guide our next phases of growth."

About Laguna Health

Laguna Health is an AI-powered contextual care management solution scaling personalized care, starting with hospital transitions. The company has built an innovative suite of NLP and AI solutions proven in published randomized clinical trials to drive 50% cost savings and 10X productivity gains for care managers. Laguna is led by a seasoned team of clinical leaders and technology innovators. Customers include health plans, employers, and integrated delivery networks that aim to improve member outcomes while increasing care management productivity. To learn more about Laguna, visit www.lagunahealth.com

