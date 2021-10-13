Laguna Health Adds Fortune 100 Employer and Health Plan Experience to Exec Team

In pilots with several leading health institutions, Laguna Health is reshaping post-hospital recovery and care by leveraging data, digital care and behavioral health interventions. In the United States, 20% of discharged patients are readmitted to the hospital, which incurs a cost burden for employers and payers of nearly $80 billion annually. With at least half of readmissions considered preventable, health plans, care providers and employers are all incentivized to explore how modern digital-first interventions and care can improve post-hospital recovery and lower overall costs.

"One of the biggest opportunities for driving down spend and improving outcomes is to focus on the transitions between various care settings," said Swant. "Laguna's emphasis on building a home recovery solution to nurture those transitions is something I know the world's largest self-insured employers and health plans are keenly interested in as they continue to grapple with perpetually rising healthcare costs. I'm thrilled to join Yoni, Yael, Alan and team as we tackle this critical care gap."

Swant joins Laguna from direct-to-employer cancer care benefits company AccessHope , where he led product development and innovation efforts. He has held leadership positions at two of the largest health insurance organizations, including Aetna and Cigna , where he managed some of the largest commercial employer-sponsored health plan accounts. In the years leading up to Cigna, Swant served in healthcare, HR and benefits consulting roles at Deloitte Consulting and benefits strategy at The Walt Disney Company .

"We've seen strong provider and patient outcomes in our early pilots, with readmissions reduction at 80%," said Yoni Shtein, CEO and Co-founder of Laguna Health. "Justin's deep experience with large payers and self-insured employers is an asset as we look to widen our footprint beyond health systems."

About Laguna Health

Laguna is a recovery assurance company that leverages digital care and multi-disciplinary clinicians to reduce costly readmissions and shorten recovery time. Laguna assures successful post-hospitalization recovery by combining data, digital care tools, and proven behavioral health interventions to radically reduce negative outcomes. From employers to health plans to providers, the entire healthcare ecosystem now has the ability to ensure every patient recovers with confidence. To learn more about Laguna, visit www.lagunahealth.com.

